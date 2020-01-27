Locust swarms in Africa are worst in decades

AP, KATITIKA, Kenya

The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans, but their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in the Kenyan village of Katitika.

The worst outbreak of desert locusts in Kenya in 70 years has seen hundreds of millions of the bugs swarm into the east African nation from Somalia and Ethiopia. Those two countries have not had an infestation like this in a quarter-century, destroying farmland and threatening an already vulnerable region with devastating hunger.

“Even cows are wondering what is happening,” said Ndunda Makanga, who spent hours on Friday trying to chase the locusts from his farm. “Corn, sorghum, cowpeas, they have eaten everything.”

When rains arrive in March and bring new vegetation across much of the region, the numbers of the fast-breeding locusts could grow 500 times before drier weather in June curbs their spread, the UN said.

“We must act immediately,” said David Phiri of the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), as donors huddled in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, a three-hour drive away.

About US$70 million is needed to step up aerial pesticide spraying, the only effective way to combat them, the UN said. That would not be easy, especially in Somalia, where parts of the country are in the grip of the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group.

The rose-colored locusts turn whole trees pink, clinging to branches like quivering ornaments before taking off in hungry, rustling clouds.

Astonished by the finger-length insects, children dash here and there, waving blankets or plucking at branches to shake the locusts free. One woman, Kanini Ndunda, batted them with a shovel.

Even a small swarm of the insects can consume enough food for 35,000 people in a single day, said Jens Laerke of the UN humanitarian office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Farmers are afraid to let their cattle out for grazing, and their crops of millet, sorghum and corn are vulnerable, but there is little they can do.

About 70,000 hectares of land in Kenya are already infested.

“This one, ai! This is huge,” said Kipkoech Tale, a migratory pest control specialist with the Kenyan Ministry of Agriculture. “I’m talking about over 20 swarms that we have sprayed. We still have more. And more are coming.”

A single swarm can contain up to 150 million locusts per square kilometer of farmland, an area the size of almost 250 football fields, regional authorities say.

One especially large swarm in northeastern Kenya measured 60km by 40km wide.

Kenya needs more spraying equipment to supplement the four planes now flying, Tale said.

Ethiopia also has four.

They also need a steady supply of pesticides, said Francis Kitoo, deputy director of agriculture in southeastern Kenya’s Kitui County.

“The locals are really scared, because they can consume everything,” Kitoo said. “I’ve never seen such a big number.”

The locusts eat the fodder for animals, a crucial source of livelihood for families who now worry how they will pay for expenses like school fees, he said.

His own concern about the locusts?

“They will lay eggs and start another generation,” he said.

A changing climate has contributed to “exceptional” breeding conditions, Nairobi-based climate scientist Abubakr Salih Babiker said.

Migrating with the wind, the locusts can cover up to 150km in a single day. They look like tiny aircraft lazily crisscrossing the sky.