New Orleans Saints fight to keep e-mails from public in Catholic sex abuse crisis

AP, NEW ORLEANS

The New Orleans Saints are going to court to keep the public from seeing hundreds of e-mails that allegedly show team executives doing public relations damage control for the area’s Roman Catholic archdiocese to help it contain the fallout from a burgeoning sexual abuse crisis.

Attorneys for about two dozen men suing the church say in court filings that the 276 documents they obtained through discovery show that the NFL team, whose owner is a devout Catholic, aided the Archdiocese of New Orleans in its “pattern and practice of concealing its crimes.”

“Obviously, the Saints should not be in the business of assisting the Archdiocese, and the Saints’ public relations team is not in the business of managing the public relations of criminals engaged in pedophilia,” the attorneys wrote in a court filing. “The Saints realize that if the documents at issue are made public, this professional sports organization also will be smearing itself.”

The Saints organization and its attorneys disputed any suggestion that the team helped the church cover up crimes.

In a statement on Friday, the Saints said the archdiocese sought its advice on how to handle media attention that would come from its 2018 release of its list of more than 50 clergy members “credibly accused” of sexual abuse.

“The advice was simple and never wavering. Be direct, open and fully transparent, while making sure that all law enforcement agencies were alerted,” the team said.

The team added that it has “no interest in concealing information from the press or public” and that it “merely requested the court to apply the normal rules of civil discovery.”

However, attorneys for the Saints argued in court papers this month that the 2018-2019 e-mails were intended to be private and should not be “fodder for the public.”

The archdiocese is also fighting the release of the e-mails.

The NFL, which was advised of the matter by plaintiffs’ attorneys because the Saints’ e-mails used the team’s nfl.com domain, has not commented on the case.

NFL policy says everyone who is a part of the league must refrain from “conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in” the NFL.

A court-appointed special master is expected to hear arguments in the coming weeks on whether the communications should remain confidential.

Ties between local church leaders and the Saints include a close friendship between New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond and Gayle Benson, who inherited the Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans basketball team when her husband, Tom Benson, died in 2018.

The archbishop was at Gayle Benson’s side as she walked in the funeral procession.