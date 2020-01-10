Brexit has changed the conversation around a united Ireland, Sinn Fein members of the UK parliament said on Wednesday as the party urged Dublin to prepare for a referendum.
The debate over how the currently invisible border between Northern Ireland — which is part of the UK — and the Republic of Ireland would operate after Brexit has proved the stickiest part of negotiations for Britain to leave the EU.
Sinn Fein’s newly elected Belfast North member of parliament, John Finucane, said that discussion around a border poll was now “mainstream.”
Speaking in London as Sinn Fein’s seven members of parliament met outside the Houses of Parliament in London while lawmakers returned to the legislature, Finucane said that the Brexit vote in 2016 “changed forever the conversation around a new Ireland.”
“It needs to be a very well-informed and reasoned debate, and for that we need the Irish government to step up,” Finucane said.
The UK is due to leave the EU on Jan. 31.
While 52 percent across the UK as a whole voted for the kingdom to leave the EU, within Northern Ireland, 56 percent wanted the UK to stay in the bloc.
Sinn Fein is the biggest party representing the Catholic community in Northern Ireland.
Its members of parliament do not take their seats in the British parliament, as they refuse to recognize its jurisdiction over Northern Ireland or swear allegiance to Britain’s head of state, Queen Elizabeth II.
“We are here to raise the issue of Irish unity,” said West Belfast Member of Parliament Paul Maskey.
The island of Ireland was partitioned in the early 1920s, with six northern counties — then heavily populated by pro-British Protestant unionists — opting to stay within the UK while the rest of Ireland left.
The Irish constitution says a united Ireland can only be brought about with democratically expressed majority consent in both jurisdictions.
British laws say a poll can be called in the province if the government’s Northern Ireland secretary feels it likely that a majority would vote to leave.
Meanwhile, talks are ongoing in Belfast on restoring the devolved Northern Ireland Assembly, which collapsed in January 2017 due to a breakdown in trust.
Northern Ireland has been administered by civil servants since then.
If a deal is not reached by the deadline on Monday, legislation to give civil servants additional powers to run the province’s struggling public services expires and fresh elections are due to be called.
Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the streets around India’s presidential palace, leading an animal offensive taking advantage of deserted streets as the country remains under a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With India’s population of 1.3 billion people and tens of millions of vehicles conspicuous by their absence, stray domestic animals and wildlife has moved to fill the void, while also suffering from the pandemic fallout. In the financial capital, Mumbai, peacocks have been seen perched on top of parked vehicles, displaying their spectacular trains. In Delhi, troops of monkeys now scamper over the walls of the Rashtrapati Bhawan presidential compound, past
FRIENDLY NEIGHBOR: Vietnam has given 390,000 masks to Cambodia and 340,000 to Laos, old allies with whom its influence has waned while China’s has expanded Vietnam is challenging China’s dominance of coronavirus diplomacy with the donation of medical supplies to Europe and Southeast Asia and even winning plaudits from US President Donald Trump for a shipment of protective suits. China is looking to burnish its credentials as a responsible power by sharing expertise and donating masks and other protective equipment to countries seeing a surge in cases of COVID-19 and to repair an image dented by the disease that originated there late last year. Vietnam, despite its lack of resources compared with its giant neighbor, has donated 550,000 face masks to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain,
Four years ago, when Master of None co-creator Alan Yang (楊維榕) started writing a film loosely based on his Taiwanese father, Hollywood was not exactly clamoring for Asian American stories. Crazy Rich Asians had not made more than US$200 million, The Farewell was only a This American Life episode and Parasite had not yet swept the Oscars. It was a long shot that Tigertail would even get made, let alone with a partner like Netflix, where it is available to stream as of today. “This was a crazy, crazy choice on my part to write a movie with no white people in
GLASS CEILING: The Women’s Party’s has a tough battle ahead in the socially traditional and patriarchal society in which women make up just 17% of assembly seats South Korea is regularly ranked lowest in the developed world for gender equality, but for the first time, a feminist party is seeking parliamentary seats at Wednesday’s election, accusing the political establishment of having failed women. The Women’s Party was founded last month on International Women’s Day on the back of a surge of anger over the nation’s spycam porn epidemic and other crimes, and against a backdrop of an enduring pay gap, and employment and childcare issues. However, it has a mountain to climb. It has put forward four candidates in the proportional representation section of the vote, and will need 3