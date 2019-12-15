UN report unmasks Libya arms embargo violations

AFP, TRIPOLI

From buying an Irish navy boat re-registered as a “pleasure yacht” to enlisting a Canadian firm to recruit Sudanese fighters — Libya’s warring parties are running rings around a UN arms embargo.

That is the upshot of a near-400-word report published this week by UN experts, who accuse an array of firms and external powers of contravening a 2011 embargo by delivering arms or fighters to the North African country.

Mired in chaos since the NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi eight years ago, the country’s military malaise has deepened further this year.

Eastern Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar in April launched an offensive against the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) — a military campaign the UN panel of experts said has “unleashed new transfers of military equipment” to Libya.

Such transfers have been “repeated and sometimes blatant, with scant regard paid to compliance with the sanctions measures,” the report said, adding that some deliveries were long planned and painstakingly disguised.

The UN experts conclude “the arms embargo was ineffective, and resulted in regular maritime and air transfers to Libya of military material.”

For example, they detail the opaque process surrounding the transfer of an Irish navy patrol boat to Haftar’s forces.

Sold in March 2017 for 110,000 euros (US$122,320 at the current exchange rate) by the Irish government to a Dutch company, it was then bought for US$525,000 by an Emirati firm and re-registered in Panama as a “pleasure yacht.”

The ship was subsequently bought by Haftar’s forces for US$1.5 million.

The vessel was supposed to be delivered to Alexandria, but instead arrived in the eastern Libyan coastal city of Benghazi without ever docking at the Egyptian port, the UN investigators found.

Once in Benghazi — held by Haftar’s forces — it was refitted with weaponry akin to when it was an Irish navy vessel, including a 40mm-calibre cannon and two 20mm cannons, the report said.

In an interview last month with Agence France-Presse, Ghassan Salame, the UN envoy to Libya, decried the escalatory activity of “external parties.”

The UN report highlighted Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey as regular embargo violators, with Amman and Abu Dhabi allegedly funneling arms to Haftar, while Ankara equips the GNA.

More and more sophisticated arms including drones, armored vehicles and anti-tank missiles have been delivered to the two camps in the past few months, the report said.

The United Arab Emirates had delivering a Pantsir-S1 Russian aerial defense system to Haftar’s forces, it said.

The report said that foreign combatants have been recruited by both sides, including from Sudan and Chad, but made no mention of Russian mercenaries who — according to media reports denied by Moscow — have fought alongside Haftar’s forces.

It named recruiters and middlemen, including one who allegedly played both sides, transferring fighters to both Haftar’s forces and GNA loyalists.

The biggest contingent, about 1,000 fighters, came from Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in support of Haftar, the experts said.

They were deployed in Libya on July 25 by RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, a key player in Sudan’s political transition in following the ouster earlier this year of then-Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir.