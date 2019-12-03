Poor nations paying price of ‘climate chaos’: Oxfam

Thomson Reuters Foundation, LONDON

Fiercer weather and worsening wildfires drove more than 20 million people from their homes over the last decade — a problem set to worsen unless leaders act swiftly to head off surging climate threats, anti-poverty charity Oxfam International said yesterday.

Much of the displacement caused by cyclones, floods and fires appeared temporary and in some cases due to better efforts to evacuate people ahead of danger, Oxfam researchers said.

Its “sheer scale” was a surprise, Oxfam head of policy, advocacy and research Tim Gore said, with island nations like Cuba, Dominica and Tuvalu seeing on average close to 5 percent of their people out of their homes in any given year.

“This is the warming world we have long been warning about. Now we’re seeing it play out before our eyes,” he said.

The Oxfam study, released as two weeks of UN climate negotiations start in Madrid, examined the numbers of people displaced inside their home countries by climate-fueled disasters between 2008 and last year, based on government and international agency data, as well as media reports.

People were three times more likely to be displaced by cyclones, floods or fires than by conflicts, it found.

Some countries, like war-torn Somalia, were battered by both droughts and floods, sometimes in the same year.

That “confluence of disasters” leaves many poor nations — where most of the displacement is occurring — struggling to recover from one crisis before the next hits, Gore said.

Some have run aid appeals for both drought and flood relief simultaneously, he said.

“This is extraordinary,” he said. “This is climate chaos — what it actually looks like.”

Seven of the top 10 countries with the highest displacement by proportion of their population were developing island states, largely in the Pacific and the Caribbean, the report found.

About 80 percent of all people forced from their homes by weather disasters over the last decade were in Asia, where large populations in countries from the Philippines to Sri Lanka live in areas threatened by cyclones or flooding, it said.

Overall, the number of weather disasters considered extreme grew fivefold over the last decade, researchers said.

The study did not look comprehensively at how many people were uprooted by “slow onset” disasters such as droughts where it is harder to judge the beginning and end, Gore said.

No amount of help would enable everyone to stay in their homes as climate change impacts strengthen, and preparing now would help protect those on the move, he said.

“Are we going to manage this, or see the people least responsible for the crisis forced from their homes in a chaotic way that tramples on their rights?” he asked.

“The costs are going to continue to spiral. The sooner we get down to serious negotiations about how to manage it in a serious, responsible way, the better,” he said.