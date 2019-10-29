Agencies

UNITED STATES

Trump booed at baseball

President Donald Trump was booed by baseball fans as he attended a World Series game with his wife, Melania, in Washington on Sunday. The Trumps attended the tie-breaking Game 5 of the series. After the game’s third inning, the stadium’s video display showed military members in attendance and then cut to Donald Trump. The cheering crowd immediately switched to loud and sustained boos. When the display cut back to the soldiers, the booing died down, but fans soon took up a chorus of “Lock him up!” — a play on the chant frequently heard at Donald Trump rallies against former secretary of state Hilary Rodham Clinton. Demonstrators sitting behind the home plate also unfurled “veterans for impeachment” banners during the game, in reference to the House of Representatives investigation into whether Donald Trump abused power by withholding military aid to Ukraine.

UNITED STATES

California official resigns

Representative Katie Hill on Sunday announced her resignation amid an ethics probe, saying that explicit photographs of her with a campaign staffer had been “weaponized” by her husband and political operatives. The California Democrat, 32, had been hand-picked for a coveted leadership seat, but in recent days, compromising photos of Hill and purported text messages from her to a campaign staffer surfaced online and in a British tabloid. The House Ethics Committee also had launched an investigation into whether Hill had an inappropriate relationship with an aide in her congressional office, which is prohibited under House rules. Hill has denied that and vowed to fight a “smear” campaign waged by a husband she called abusive. However, her relationship with the aide became a concern for House Democrats who have made equality in the workplace a particular priority. After apologizing for the relationship with a subordinate, Hill announced she was stepping aside. “It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress,” she wrote in a statement. “Having private photos of personal moments weaponized against me has been an appalling invasion of my privacy.”

UNITED STATES

Geena Davis honored

Actress Geena Davis on Sunday urged Hollywood filmmakers to take new steps to address a gender imbalance in media as she accepted an honorary Oscar for her work to promote more women on screen. While equality for women lags throughout US society, it is even worse in film and television, said Davis, the Thelma and Louise star who founded a nonprofit research group called the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in 2004. “However abysmal the numbers are in real life, it’s far worse in fiction — where you make it up!” Davis said as she accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. “We make it worse.”

COLOMBIA

Bogota elects female mayor

Bogota on Sunday elected its first female mayor in what is being hailed as an important advancement for women’s right. Claudia Lopez won the race for mayor of Bogota on a platform promising to combat corruption and advance equal rights for minority communities. The Alianza Verde candidate captured more than 1.1 million votes, or about 35 percent of the vote, defeating runner-up Carlos Galan by 2.7 percentage points.