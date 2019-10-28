Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Backpacker killer dies

Ivan Milat, whose grisly serial killings of seven German, British and Australian backpackers horrified Australia in the early 1990s, died in a Sydney prison yesterday, ending hopes of a deathbed confession to more unsolved slayings. He was 74. The road worker had been in custody since 1994 and was diagnosed in May with terminal esophageal and stomach cancer. Milat died in the medical wing of Long Bay Prison, New South Wales state Corrective Services said. He was convicted of murder in the deaths of three German, two British, and two Australian backpackers after giving them rides while they were hitchhiking. The serial killings came to light when the mutilated corpses were found in a forest near Sydney in 1992 and 1993.

INDONESIA

Three killed in Papua

Three people have been killed in Papua region, with police saying that they were civilians, while a rebel group that took responsibility said they were undercover intelligence officers. The clash came as President Joko Widodo was to visit the region — wracked by a decades-old independence insurgency — after months of mass demonstrations and deadly unrest. Police said that on Friday rebels killed three motorbike taxi drivers in Intan Jaya, a central region in the nation’s easternmost territory. “Two of them were shot, while the other one was stabbed to death,” Papua police spokesman Ahmad Mustofa Kamal told reporters.

RUSSIA

US’ Syria action criticized

Moscow on Saturday criticized the US’ decision to send armored vehicles and combat troops into eastern Syria to protect oil fields. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said that “what Washington is doing now, the seizure and control of oil fields in eastern Syria under its armed control, is, quite simply, international state banditry.” He added: “All hydrocarbon deposits and other minerals located on the territory of Syria do not belong to the IS [Islamic State] terrorists, and even less to the ‘American defenders from IS terrorists,’ but exclusively to the Syrian Arab Republic. The real cause of this illegal action by the United States in Syria lies far from the ideals that Washington has proclaimed and from the slogans of fighting terrorism.”

INDIA

Ayodhya sets lamp record

The city of Ayodhya has set a Guinness world record by illuminating hundreds of thousands of earthen lamps as part of an annual Hindu festival. Representatives from Guinness World Records on Saturday handed the certificate to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after witnessing the lighting of 409,000 oil lamps on the banks of the Sarayu.

UNITED STATES

Cobain cardigan sold

A quarter-century after grunge’s enigmatic rhapsodist took his own life, Kurt Cobain’s iconic cigarette-singed cardigan worn during Nirvana’s 1993 “Unplugged” performance has sold for US$334,000. The tattered, olive-green, Manhattan-brand, button-up sweater, which has never been washed since Cobain wore it, came with dark stains and a burn hole. The seller, Garrett Kletjian, owner of Forty7 Motorsports, bought it four years ago for US$137,500. “This cardigan, it’s the holy grail of any article of clothing that he ever wore,” said Darren Julien, chief executive officer and president of Julien’s Auctions. “Kurt created the grunge look; he didn’t wear show clothes,” Julien told reporters in New York.