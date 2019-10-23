Shock and gnaw: Rat-eating macaques ‘stun’ scientists

The Guardian

Scientists in Malaysia have said they were “stunned” to discover monkeys regularly killing and eating rats on palm oil plantations, providing a natural anti-pest measure in the country, which is responsible for 30 percent of the world’s palm oil production.

A report released on Monday in Current Biology showed that southern pig-tailed macaques, generally thought to eat mainly fruit plus occasionally lizards and birds, foraged for rats on plantations.

REDUCED LOSSES

The authors said that the monkeys’ appetite for rodents showed that rather than being pests, as is commonly believed, the primates’ presence reduced crop losses.

“I was stunned when I first observed that macaques feed on rats in plantations,” said Nadine Ruppert, senior zoology lecturer at University Sains Malaysia, who cowrote the report. “I did not expect them to hunt these relatively large rodents or that they would even eat so much meat.”

The report monitored macaques between January 2016 and September last year in plantations around Malaysia’s Segari Melintang forest reserve.

It showed that each of the monitored macaque groups, featuring an average of 44 monkeys, killed about 3,000 rats each year.

Rats are estimated to damage an average of 10 percent of oil palm crops by eating its fruit, compared with the macaques, which damage 0.54 percent.

As a result, the rat-eating monkeys help save crops, the authors said.

Malaysia produces about 19.5 million tonnes of palm oil per year — the world’s most popular vegetable oil — making it one of the biggest producers of the product globally.

MAIN INGREDIENT

It is used in many products, from shampoo to lipstick to bread and chocolate.

It is also a cleaning agent and is used as a component in fuels such as biodiesel.

Plantations’ effects on forests and peatlands and the wild animals that live there have made them hugely controversial. Large areas are often burned and cleared to make way for the plantations, releasing large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Southern pig-tailed macaques are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, but are regularly shot by palm oil plantation staff in Malaysia.

The authors hope their findings will help reduce such behavior and promote a “win-win solution.”

“Our results suggest important opportunities for mitigating human-wildlife conflicts,” they wrote.

“Farmers and palm oil companies are encouraged to protect primates in their natural habitat via wildlife corridors between forest patches and viable interfaces between forests and plantations,” they added.