Leaked letter suggests US is rallying UN member states to oppose abortion

The Guardian

The US is understood to have written to UN member states urging them to join a “growing coalition” of countries rallying against abortion, in what seems to be the latest attempt by US President Donald Trump’s administration to roll back women’s rights.

A letter, seen by the Guardian, is believed to have been sent to governments deemed sympathetic to the administration’s view on reproductive health.

In the letter, apparently signed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, governments are encouraged to sign a joint statement opposing “harmful” UN policies that promote sexual and reproductive health and rights.

The statement was to be presented to a high-level meeting on universal health coverage at the UN General Assembly yesterday, says the letter, which suggests multilateral agreements have been misinterpreted to promote pro-choice policies.

“As a key priority in global health promotion, we respectfully request that your government join the United States in ensuring that every sovereign state has the ability to determine the best way to protect the unborn and defend the family as the foundational unity of society vital to children thriving and leading healthy lives,” the letter says.

“We remain gravely concerned that aggressive efforts to reinterpret international instruments to create a new international right to abortion and to promote international policies that weaken the family have advanced through some UN fora,” it reads.

“Evidence of this is found in references throughout many multilateral global health policy documents to interpret ‘comprehensive sexuality education’ and ‘sexual and reproductive health’ and ‘sexual and reproductive health and rights’ to diminish the role of parents in the most sensitive and personal family-oriented issues,” the letter says. “The latter has been asserted to mean promotion of abortion, including pressuring countries to abandon religious principles and cultural norms enshrined in law that protect unborn life.”

“These approaches undermine our shared commitment to sustainable development and to achieving health for all, leaving no one behind,” it says.

Efforts to advance these policies at the UN, specifically at the WHO, were “disturbing and must be challenged,” the letter says.

The message called on governments to sign a joint statement — similar to one delivered to the World Health Assembly in May — that was to be presented at yesterday’s meeting, “and to work together to achieve an outcome document that reflects our shared values.”

The May statement was signed by the US, Brazil, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Haiti, Ghana, Nigeria and Iraq.

It stated that references to sexual and reproductive health “cause confusion and misunderstanding.” It called on the WHO to “focus on terms that enjoy broad consensus among member states.”

Requests for comment on the authenticity of the letter from the US Department of State and Department of Health and Human Services went unanswered.

“This letter just shows how they are trying to erode international consensus and roll back the clock for women and girls,” said Shannon Kowalski, director of advocacy and policy at the International Women’s Health Coalition.

“It’s not just abortion that they care about, they care about women’s ability to exercise autonomy over their bodies and about denying them critical access to the services they need,” Kowalski said.