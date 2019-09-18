Intelligence leak shakes Canada

The Guardian, TORONTO

Canada and its allies are scrambling to assess the damage inflicted by what experts believe could be the largest security breach in the nation’s history after a senior federal intelligence official was arrested on charges of stealing covert information.

Following a lengthy investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), its former National Intelligence Coordination Centre director-general Cameron Ortis was on Friday last week charged with leaking or offering to share covert information.

On Monday, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said that Ortis, 47, had access to intelligence from domestic and international allies.

Lucki did not say which foreign organizations might have been exposed, but Canada — alongside the US, the UK, New Zealand and Australia — is part of an intelligence-sharing alliance known as the Five Eyes, in which certain investigations have a large degree of overlap between nations.

“We are aware of the potential risk to agency operations of our partners in Canada,” Lucki said in a statement.

Security experts said that the case could have a profound effect on Canada’s relationship with its allies.

Officials in other nations are probably “tremendously concerned” about the safety and integrity of their own investigations, said Stephanie Carvin, a professor of international affairs at Carleton University and a former national security analyst for the federal government.

“If [Ortis] has been successful [in sharing information], the damage could be unprecedented in Canadian history,” she said. “But we don’t know yet, and that’s the thing that’s keeping a lot of people on edge.”

Canada has well-established protocols for dealing with intelligence breaches, said Jessica Davis, a former intelligence analyst for the Canadian government and head of Insight Threat Intelligence.

“We’ve had a lot of pretty intense breaches, particularly with WikiLeaks, Edward Snowden and with Chelsea Manning,” she said. “I think that our allies are probably asking themselves, first of all, what information has been accessed and what steps are currently being taken to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

However, the arrest has shocked security experts and rattled the broader federal government bureaucracy.

Among the main causes for concern is the potential exposure of sensitive secrets such as spycraft developed by the center.

“Governments will lose court cases to protect their sources and methods. That’s how important this is. They would rather let a court case collapse than make that information public,” Carvin said.

Ortis faces five charges under Canada’s Security of Information Act, as well as the two under the Criminal Code, all in relation to alleged incidents that have occurred since 2015.

The charges show that Ortis is accused of communicating covert operational information in 2015. He also faces charges of sharing secret information with a terrorist group or foreign entity, but it remains unclear if he had interacted with a state or individual.

Charges under the Security of Information Act are extremely rare in Canada. If convicted, Ortis could face 14 years in federal prison.

Canadian media have speculated that Ortis could have been communicating with Russian or Chinese state actors, or organized crime rings, but because so little is known about the scope and content of the information he is accused of accessing, Carvin and Davis urged caution.