Agencies

COLOMBIA

Arrest of ex-rebels ordered

The Peace Tribunal has ordered the arrest of four rebel leaders who on Thursday appeared in a video pledging to resume their insurgency. The tribunal said in a statement that Luciano Marin, the former chief negotiator for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, and top allies who appeared alongside him while heavily armed immediately lost their benefits under a 2016 peace deal on ending a half-century of bloody fighting. Under terms of the accord, rebels who confess their war crimes and compensate victims are spared jail sentences and protected from extradition to the US. The rebels said that they were taking up arms again because the conservative government of President Ivan Duque has not been upholding the accord and stood by as hundreds of leftists and 150 demobilized rebels were slain over the past three years.

EGYPT

Alexandria faces rising sea

The coastal city of Alexandria has survived invasions, fires and earthquakes since it was founded by Alexander the Great more than 2,000 years ago. However, the fabled port city now faces a new menace from climate change. Rising sea levels threaten to inundate poorer neighborhoods and archeological sites, prompting authorities to erect concrete barriers out at sea to hold back the surging waves. A severe storm in 2015 flooded large parts of the city, killing at least six people as two dozen homes collapsed, exposing weaknesses in the local infrastructure. The nation’s second-largest city is surrounded on three sides by the Mediterranean and backs up to a lake, making it uniquely susceptible to the rise in sea levels caused by global warming and the melting of the polar ice caps.

UNITED STATES

Escaped pigs return to farm

About 250 pigs have been causing a ruckus in a Vermont town over the past month after they escaped from their enclosure, but most of them had been returned as of Thursday thanks in part to a trail of hot dog buns and good old-fashioned corralling. Several farm workers and a couple of volunteers trudged up and down a dirt road trying to drive any pigs back to Sugar Mountain Farm in Orange, Vermont. They chased the animals into the brush and ditches, working together to position themselves so that they could corral the large sows and boars. Farm owner Walter Jeffries said that the fence was damaged by vandalism on Aug. 11. About 50 adult pigs and 200 piglets escaped, he said. Town Clerk Angela Eastman said that some pigs could still be spotted on or along a road near the farm, which is creating a nuisance for drivers and walkers and could be dangerous for the pigs. Jeffries faces a fine of nearly US$82,000, because the animals have been or are in the town right of way, she said.