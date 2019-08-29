Agencies

NEW ZEALAND

Swim with dolphins banned

The government has banned tourists from swimming with bottlenose dolphins in an attempt to save the struggling species. According to the Department of Conservation, research has shown that humans were “loving the dolphins too much” and human interaction was “having a significant impact on the populations resting and feeding behavior.” The ban applies to tour operators in the North Island’s Bay of Islands region.

CHINA

US port visits denied again

Beijing has denied a request for a US Navy warship to visit Qingdao, a US Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. This marks at least the second time this month that the governement has denied a request by the US, having earlier rejected a request for two US Navy ships to visit Hong Kong. The defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the destroyer was supposed to visit on Sunday, but Beijing denied the request prior to that.

IRAN

Cleric killer hanged

The government yesterday hanged in public a man convicted of murdering the leader of main weekly prayers in Kazeroun, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said. Hamid Reza Derakhshandeh was executed at the scene where he killed the cleric on May 29, IRNA quoted Fars Province Chief Justice Kazem Mousavi as saying. Mohammad Khorsand suffered fatal injuries when attacked while returning from a Ramadan ceremony, IRNA said. The death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court and carried out after the cleric’s family decided not to spare the life of the killer, who refused to express regret, Fars news agency reported. Under the country’s laws, a murder victim’s family can spare a convict’s life by accepting blood money.

MALI

Protests strand 1,000 trucks

More than 1,000 trucks loaded with merchandise were blocked on Tuesday at the entrance to the capital on the fourth day of protests against the poor state of the country’s roads. Witnesses reported a line of trucks snaking about a dozen kilometers along the road that leads from the Kati toll station, about 15km outside Bamako. “Improving the state of transport infrastructure is among the government’s priorities,” Prime Minister Boubou Cisse’s office said in a statement, but protester Ben Sangare said on Tuesday: “The government gives the money, and the people in charge of constructing the roads botch the work and divert the money.”

UNITED STATES

Site draws Palestinian ire

The Department of State’s removal of the “Palestinian Territories” from the list of countries and areas on its Web site has triggered protests from Palestinian leaders. A State Department official played down the shift when asked on Tuesday. “The Web site is being updated. There has been no change to our policy,” she said. She did not say if the Web site would again include a separate entry for the territories. The Palestinian Authority’s Cabinet, after a meeting on Monday, said the move “confirms the American bias toward Israel.” The Palestinian Authority has said that it no longer considers the US an honest broker and has refused US President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives.