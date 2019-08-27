Rouhani defends minister’s G7 visit

AFP, TEHRAN

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday came out strongly in favor of talks as his top diplomat came under fire from hardline media for a surprise visit to the G7 summit in France on Sunday.

“I believe that for our country’s national interests we must use any tool,” Rouhani said in a speech aired live on state television. “And if I knew that I was going to have a meeting with someone that would [lead to] prosperity for my country and people’s problems would be resolved, I would not hesitate.”

“The main thing is our country’s national interests,” he said to a round of applause from those gathered at an event marking government achievements in rural areas.

Rouhani’s remarks came as his government faced criticism over the visit of Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif to the French seaside resort of Biarritz on Sunday for meetings on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Zarif was invited to Biarritz by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been leading efforts to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the US.

Iran’s economy has been battered by US sanctions imposed since last year when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic republic and world powers.

The ultra-conservative Kayhan newspaper yesterday strongly criticized Zarif’s visit in an article that called the trip “improper.”

Kayhan said the fact that the minister’s visit was the second to France in a matter of days sent “a message of weakness and desperation.”

“These improper measures are taken in the fantasy of an opening but it will definitely have no outcome other than more insolence and pressure,” it added.

However, the reformist Etemad described Zarif’s trip to France as “the most hopeful moment” for Iran in the 15 months since the US withdrew from the nuclear deal.

“Given Macron’s attempts over the last two months, one can be hopeful that Trump’s response to Macron’s ideas has been the main reason for Zarif’s ... trip to Biarritz,” it said.

Rouhani said his government was ready to use “both hands” of power and diplomacy.

“They may seize our ship somewhere ... we will both negotiate... and we may seize their ship for legal reasons,” he said, referring to an Iranian oil tanker seized off Gibraltar that has since been released and a British-flagged vessel still impounded by Iran in the Gulf.

“Even if the probability of success ... is 10 percent, we must endeavour and go ahead. We must not lose opportunities,” he added.