FBI tackling right-wing extremists and their guns

AFP, WASHINGTON

One man had three assault rifles, extra-large magazines and a gas mask. Another had over 18 weapons, including sawed-off shotguns, AR-15s and a grenade launcher.

Earlier this year, the two might not have drawn the attention of US law enforcement, but ever since a young racist slaughtered 22 at a Texas Walmart, and another man murdered 10 in Ohio three weekends ago, the FBI has arrested at least seven right-wing extremists in what appears to be a more earnest effort to target white nationalist threats in the US.

These are some examples of the deeply disturbing cases.

On Aug. 8, a 23-year-old Las Vegas security guard who communicated with neo-Nazis was arrested with bombmaking materials and indications he might target a synagogue or gay nightclub.

A week later, a Connecticut man, 22, was detained after suggesting online that he would carry out a mass shooting. At his home, investigators found multiple hand and long guns, camouflage outfits, titanium body armor and a combat helmet.

On Aug. 12, an 18-year-old who voiced support for mass shootings was indicted for threatening to kill law enforcement officers. At his home, he had a vault full of weapons and 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

Four days after that, Florida police arrested a 25-year-old man who texted his girlfriend that he was planning a mass shooting and envisioned “100 good kills.”

On Aug. 17, a 20-year-old white nationalist was arrested in Ohio for threatening a Jewish community center. At his home, he had amassed multiple semi-automatic assault rifles, high-capacity magazines, and a gas mask.

Last week, police in Long Beach, California, arrested a man for making a mass shooting threat, and found at his home several illegal assault rifles, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and high-capacity magazines.

The arrests brought to light the extent of the threat of extremist ideology on the right, and its ability to motivate uniformly young, white men into acting on their hate.

They also mark a change after US justice authorities have been accused for years of doing little about domestic terrorism, which has now killed more Americans since 2002 than Islamist extremism, analysts said.

“I think that federal law enforcement understand that this is at the highest level of concern,” said Brian Levin, head of the Study for Hate and Extremism at California State University-San Bernardino. “They are certainly devoting a decent amount of investigative resources.”

Analysts say US President Donald Trump’s refusal to attack white nationalists and neo-Nazis in the wake of several shootings and violent incidents had left the FBI reticent about fully confronting the threat. The FBI feels held back from opening investigations by Trump’s refusal to criticize people he considers part of his loyal voter base, former FBI terrorism supervisor Dave Gomez told the Washington Post.

However, the agency has now clearly recognized the priority.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in July that they have 850 open “domestic terror” investigations and have made 100 arrests so far.

The majority of those cases, he said, are “what you might call white supremacist violence.”

However, Wray also stressed that they were targeting crimes rather than an ideology — a sharply different approach than that for Islamic State group and al-Qaeda sympathizers, who can be arrested for expressing support for outlawed jihadists.