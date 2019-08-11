Interactive border mural tells stories of deportees

AP, TIJUANA, Mexico

Lizbeth De La Cruz Santana on Friday returned to the Mexican beach from which her father entered the US illegally before she was born, this time to put the final touches on a mural of adults who entered the US illegally as young children and were deported.

Visitors who hold up their smartphones to the painted faces are taken to a Web site that voices first-person narratives.

There is a deported US veteran. There are two deported mothers with children who were born in the US. There is a man who would have been eligible for a program dating to the administration of former US president Barack Obama to shield people who entered the US when they were very young from deportation, but was deported less than a year before the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program took effect in 2012.

The project blends Mexico’s rich history of muralists with what could loosely be called interactive or performance art on the 3,126km US-Mexico border.

At the same Tijuana beach during an art festival in 2005, David Smith Jr, known as “The Human Cannonball,” flashed his passport, lowered himself into a barrel and was shot over the wall, landing on a net with US Border Patrol agents nearby.

In 2017, professional swimmers crossed from the US through the Pacific Ocean and landed on the same beach, where a Mexican official greeted them with stamped passports and schoolchildren cheered.

Last month, an artist installed three pink seesaws through a border wall that separates El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

De La Cruz Santana, 28, conceived the interactive mural as part of a doctoral dissertation at the University of California, Davis, in Spanish with a focus on literature and immigrant experiences. The faces are affixed with quick response codes that link to audio on the project Web site.

Her dissertation would include written arguments for DACA-style benefits to anyone who enters the US as a young child, without any of the disqualifiers like criminal history that Obama included.

“Technology is one of the best ways and venues for people to tell their stories,” said De La Cruz Santana, whose parents obtained legal status through an amnesty law instituted by former US president Ronald Reagan.

With a US$7,500 grant, De La Cruz Santana, who was born and raised in California, directed about 15 people who painted on polyester canvass at a Tijuana art gallery called “House of the Tunnel,” which was once used to smuggle drugs in a secret underground passage to San Diego, California.

She partnered with Mauro Carrera, a long-time friend and a muralist who lives in Fresno, California.

The installation is also deeply personal for Carrera, 32, who was born in Mexico, crossed the border illegally as a toddler and obtained legal status through his father, who had amnesty. He grew up with friends and neighbors in the US illegally.

It aims to “see the people behind the politics,” he said.

The deportees painted at least 80 percent of their own faces under his direction.

“I feel I’m right in the middle of the issue,” he said as others rolled canvases over steel poles that were topped with coiled wire installed after Trump became president.

Last year, many Central Americans in a large caravan of asylum seekers gravitated to the beach, which is downhill from a light tower, bull ring and restaurants.