Court overturns US rapper’s conviction

A Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday overturned Meek Mill’s conviction in a drug and gun case that has kept the rapper on probation for a decade and made him a celebrity crusader for criminal justice reform.

The unanimous three-judge panel said that new evidence that undermines the credibility of the police officer who testified against the rapper at his trial made it likely he would be acquitted if the case were retried.

Philadelphia prosecutors have backed the defense bid for a new trial and confirmed that they do not trust the officer, who has since left the Philadelphia Police Department and was the only prosecution witness at the 2008 nonjury trial.

Still, Pennsylvania District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday said that his office needed time to decide whether to drop the case.

The 32-year-old performer, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, is now free of the court supervision he has been under for most of his adult life.

Williams has said he had trouble notifying probation officers about his travels as required because of the erratic nature of the music industry.

A little more than a year ago, he spent five months in prison over technical violations of his parole.

“The past 11 years have been mentally and emotionally challenging, but I’m ecstatic that justice prevailed,” Williams said in a statement. “Unfortunately, millions of people are dealing with similar issues in our country and don’t have the resources to fight back like I did. We need to continue supporting them.”

Reginald Graham, the officer who wrote the search warrant in Williams’ case and testified at his trial, left the police department a few years ago after an internal probe found that he had stolen money and then lied about it.

Graham testified at trial that Williams pointed a gun at him during his 2007 arrest outside the rapper’s southwest Philadelphia home. Williams, who was 19 at the time, has denied pointing a gun at police.

A police colleague who took part in the arrest later said that Graham lied about Williams brandishing a gun.

“Rather, [he] observed Williams attempt to discard his weapon,” Jack Panella, the lead judge, wrote in Wednesday’s opinion, concluding that the new evidence was so strong “that a different verdict will likely result at a retrial.”

In arguments in the case last week, Pennsylvania Assistant District Attorney Paul George said that the office would not call Graham at a retrial in light of the questions about his credibility and due it its “legal, ethical and constitutional obligations.”

Graham was also investigated, but not charged, by the FBI in a separate corruption probe. The six city drug squad members indicted were all acquitted at a 2015 trial.

“I never lied, I never stole, and I never said I did,” Graham, now living in Florida, told Philadelphia Magazine in an article last year.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court also overturned the trial judge’s parole violation findings and, in a rare move, pulled her off the case because “she heard highly prejudicial testimony ... and made credibility determinations in favor of a now discredited witness.”

Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley had kept Williams on probation for 10 years and sent him back to prison for several short stints for violating parole.

He has been called back to court repeatedly over concerns about his travels and, in one instance, use of painkillers.