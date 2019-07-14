Agencies

CHINA

Space lab to return

China’s crewed space lab Tiangong-2 has finished experiments and is to re-enter the atmosphere on Friday, authorities said yesterday. A small amount of debris is likely to fall into designated safe waters of the South Pacific Ocean, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said in a statement. The nation launched Tiangong-2 on Sept. 15, 2016, after Tiangong-1, its first crewed space lab.

UNITED NATIONS

States support China

Saudi Arabia, Russia and 35 other states have written to the UN supporting China’s policies in its western region of Xinjiang, according to a copy of the letter seen by reporters on Friday. China has been accused of detaining 1 million Muslims and persecuting ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang, and 22 ambassadors signed a letter to the UN Human Rights Council this week criticizing its policies. However, the letter supporting China commended what it called the nation’s remarkable achievements in the field of human rights. “Faced with the grave challenge of terrorism and extremism, China has undertaken a series of counter-terrorism and deradicalization measures in Xinjiang, including setting up vocational education and training centers,” the letter said. Security had returned to Xinjiang and the fundamental human rights of people of all ethnic groups there had been safeguarded, it said. There had been no terrorist attack there for three years and people enjoyed a stronger sense of happiness, fulfillment and security, it said. As well as Saudi Arabia and Russia, the letter was signed by ambassadors from many African countries, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, Belarus, Myanmar, the Philippines, Syria, Pakistan, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

INDONESIA

Widodo meets Subianto

President Joko Widodo, who secured a second term in office, met his rival Prabowo Subianto for the first time since a divisive election in April as the two attempt to put a feud behind them. The politicians boarded a train from southern Jakarta to the central business district yesterday. In televised speeches after the ride on the new rail network, Jokowi, as the president is known, reiterated a call for unity among Indonesians, while Prabowo congratulated him for his election victory. Prabowo had rejected the election outcome after Jokowi was declared the winner in May and claimed victory himself. In an interview on Friday, Widodo vowed to implement a wave of reforms to attract foreign investment as he looks to unleash the potential of Southeast Asia’s biggest economy during his second term in office.

MALAYSIA

Tourist killed in cave

Flash floods killed a Dutch tourist in a cave in Mulu National Park on Borneo Island, an official said yesterday, as a search continued for a missing guide. Local fire and rescue chief Law Poh Kiong identified the dead man as 66-year-old Peter Hans Hovenkamp from Utrecht in the central Netherlands. “He died due to drowning following flash floods in the caves. His body was found in a river inside the cave and was taken to the Miri public hospital for a post-mortem on Saturday,” he told reporters. Law said a search-and-rescue operation involving 16 officers had been launched to locate tour guide Roviezal Robin. Eight other tourists in the same group “almost became victims,” but fled to higher ground and escaped from being washed into the river, Law said.