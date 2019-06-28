Trump has a ‘lack of moral principle,’ Dalai Lama says

The Guardian

The Dalai Lama says that US President Donald Trump lacks moral principle and that he is open to the next spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists being a woman, but only if she is “attractive.”

In an interview with the BBC, the Dalai Lama also said that while he was a supporter of the EU and thought it would be better for the UK to remain part of it, he did not want to see Europe become “Muslim” or “African.”

Asked about the US president, whom the Tibetan spiritual leader has previously unflatteringly impersonated, he said: “His emotions [are] also a little bit,” and made a gesture waggling his finger near his temple. “One day he says something, another day he says something, but I think [there is a] lack of moral principle. When he become president, he expressed America first. That is wrong. America, they should take the global responsibility.”

The Dalai Lama was asked about the EU, of which he said he was an admirer.

“I am [an] outsider, but I feel better [to] remain in the European Union,” he said.

Interviewer Rajini Vaidyanathan of the BBC said that those who wanted the UK to leave the EU had used one of the Dalai Lama’s quotes about migration to Europe as part of its campaign.

“The goal should be that migrants return and help rebuild their countries. You have to be practical. It’s impossible for everyone to come,” the Dalai Lama had said.

The Dalai Lama reiterated this position, saying that while European nations should take in refugees, and educate and train them, the aim should be to return them to their home nations.

Asked if refugees should be allowed to stay in Europe if they wished to, he said only a limited number ought to be able to remain.

“But [for the] whole [of] Europe [to] eventually become [a] Muslim country? Impossible. Or [an] African country, also impossible,” he said while laughing. “Keep Europe for Europeans.”

The Dalai Lama was also asked about comments he made in 2015 that if a female Dalai Lama were to replace him then she must be “very attractive, otherwise not much use.”

He laughed when asked if he understood why the response had offended women.

“If [a] female Dalai Lama comes then she should be more attractive. If [a] female Dalai Lama, I think, [people would] prefer not [to] see her, that face.”

The Dalai Lama also said that he had not given up hope of returning to Tibet, from which he has been exiled since 1959, and that he has been in contact with senior retired Chinese officials.

He said that he thought the Chinese were changing their attitudes.