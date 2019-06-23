World news Quick Take

Agencies

UNITED STATES

Dog eats 19 baby pacifiers

A Boston veterinary hospital got quite a surprise when a family brought in their bulldog after he stopped eating. The Angell Animal Medical Center found 19 baby pacifiers in the dog’s stomach. It started in April when the Wellesley family noticed that their three-year-old dog, Mortimer, started getting nauseous before meals. His owner, Emily Shanahan, brought Mortimer to the vet, who prescribed medicine to take care of the issue. However, it did not help and Mortimer eventually stopped eating entirely. Shanahan went to Angell, where they took an X-ray and discovered the pacifiers. Vets think Mortimer had been taking the pacifiers from Shanahan’s two children over the course of months. The pacifiers were removed using a medical scope that did not require surgery.

UNITED KINGDOM

‘Wimbledon Prowler’ jailed

The notorious “Wimbledon Prowler,” a prolific burglar suspected of hundreds of break-ins in the plush London suburb, was on Friday jailed for 14 years, having finally been caught. Through meticulous planning, Astrit Kapaj spent more than a decade defying sophisticated security systems to steal a fortune from houses in the district, also home to the Wimbledon tennis championships. However, a major police operation eventually caught up with Kapaj — a 43-year-old Albanian who worked in a fish-and-chips shop 260km away. “You are a prolific, persistent and professional burglar,” judge Peter Lodder said as he sentenced him at Kingston Crown Court.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Tourist deaths ‘normal’

The deaths of eight American tourists in the country this year are not part of a mysterious wave of fatalities, but a medically and statistically normal phenomenon that has been lumped together by the US media, Tourism Minister Francisco Javier Garcia said on Friday. Autopsies show the tourists died of natural causes, he told reporters. With about 3.2 million US tourists visiting the country last year, he said that it is not unusual for eight people to die while on vacation over any six-month period.

UNITED STATES

Jagger on tour after surgery

Mick Jagger on Friday swaggered back to the stage in his first concert after undergoing heart surgery in April as the Rolling Stones launched a delayed North American tour. The veteran British band opened its No Filter tour in Chicago at the city’s 61,500-seat Soldier Field stadium, after delaying the 17-date tour to allow for Jagger’s medical treatment. Opening to a sold-out crowd, the band started with its classic hit Street Fighting Man as the Stones frontman, dressed in skinny black jeans and a black-and-white jacket, strutted across the stage, singing and pumping his fist.

UNITED STATES

Cocaine bust largest ever

Federal authorities have upped the amount of cocaine they seized from a ship at the Philadelphia port to more than 15,876kg, making it the largest cocaine haul in the history of Customs, authorities said on Friday. They put the street value of the drugs at US$1.1 billion. Laid end to end, the bricks of cocaine would stretch just more than 3km, said Casey Durst, director of field operations in the Customs and Border Protection Baltimore field office. The investigation has resulted in the arrests of six crew members, all of whom are due for federal court hearings tomorrow.