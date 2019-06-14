Police detain hundreds of protesters in Moscow

AP, MOSCOW

Hundreds of people were detained on Wednesday as they marched in Moscow to protest what they called police fabrications in the wake of the arrest of an investigative journalist on drug charges that later were dropped when the government admitted a lack of evidence.

The unauthorized rally provided a harsh coda to the elation of journalists and other supporters of Ivan Golunov a day after the government announced an unprecedented move to drop the charges and seek punishment for the police officers involved.

“We should not stand down, even if Ivan is free. There are a number of other people in his situation in this country,” said St Petersburg City Councilor Maxim Reznik, who attended a smaller demonstration in that city.

Police said that more than 200 people were detained in Moscow, but the OVD-Info organization that monitors political arrests put the figure at more than 400.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said that about 1,200 people took part in the demonstration and those arrested faced charges that could bring up to 20 days in jail, state news agency Tass reported.

Among them was Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent foe.

Golunov, a reporter for the Web site Meduza, was arrested on June 6 for allegedly dealing synthetic stimulants.

While the unusual prominence of the case could be seen as a watershed in drawing attention to the issue, observers said that it was only the beginning of a long struggle to hold authorities accountable.

“The case against Golunov is actually over, but the case against the system in which such lawlessness became possible is just beginning,” Maria Zheleznova, opinion editor of the newspaper Vedomosti, wrote in a piece published on Wednesday.

However, the police action at the Moscow demonstration showed that authorities intend to keep tight control over public protest.

Authorities had said that the pro-Golunov demonstrators could hold a rally on Sunday, but protesters believed a delay could have sapped a sense of momentum.