Abe seeking to ease US tensions in Iran

AFP, TEHRAN

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, seeking to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington during the first visit by a Japanese prime minister since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Tokyo is a key ally of Washington and has traditionally enjoyed good ties with Tehran.

“Meeting with Mr. @AbeShinzo, the Prime Minister of Japan,” a tweet on Khamenei’s English-

language Twitter account said, accompanied by a photograph of the two men.

Tehran has been locked in a bitter standoff with Washington since US President Donald Trump withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal in May last year.

Washington has since reimposed crippling unilateral sanctions — which have forced Tokyo to halt its once-substantial purchases of Iranian oil — and launched a military buildup in the Gulf.

There have also been rising tensions in the Gulf region, with Saudi Arabia yesterday warning Iran of “grave consequences” after Tehran-linked Houthi Yemen rebels wounded 26 people in a missile attack on a Saudi Arabian airport.

“It is essential that Iran plays a constructive role in building solid peace and stability in the Middle East,” Abe told a joint news conference in Tehran on Wednesday with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“Today, tension is rising in the Middle East. Some experts point out that the conflict might be triggered accidentally,” Abe said.

An armed clash “must be avoided by all means,” he said.

Japan “wishes to play an utmost role in its capacity to ease the tension. This is the one single thought that brought me to Iran,” he said.

Addressing the same news conference, Rouhani said he expected a “very positive change” in the Middle East and the world if the US stops its economic pressure on Iran through sanctions.

“If there are some tensions, [their] roots stem from America’s economic war against Iran. Whenever it stops we will witness a very positive change in the region and the world,” Rouhani said.

“We will not initiate a conflict in the region, even against the US, but if a war starts against us we will then give a crushing response,” he added.

Abe began his visit to Iran on Wednesday with the stated aim of defusing tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Japan last month stopped importing Iranian crude oil to comply with US sanctions against the Islamic republic.

The Asian powerhouse has an interest in keeping the Middle East stable to ensure the flow of hydrocarbons to fuel its economy.

Rouhani said he saw “Japan’s interest in continuing to buy oil from Iran and fixing financial issues” as a “guarantee” for the ongoing development of bilateral ties.

Asked about Iranian oil sales to Japan, Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Takeshi Osuga said: “Our understanding is that this was the wish of the Iranian side.”

However, he added: “Oil purchase [from Iran] is the decision of private companies. I cannot predict their decision.”

The Iranian president also underlined a convergence of views with his visitor on the issue of nuclear weapons, which he said “both of us are against.”

Abe discussed “the situation in Iran” in a telephone call with Trump on Tuesday, a Japanese government spokesman said.

Abe won Trump’s blessing for the mediation mission when the US president visited Tokyo last month.

“We believe it is extremely important that, at the leadership level, we call on Iran as a major regional power to ease tension, to adhere to the nuclear agreement and to play a constructive role for the region’s stability,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.