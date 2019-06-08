Agencies

UNITED STATES

Boy on stray unicorn saved

A volunteer water rescue team saved an eight-year-old boy who floated away from the North Carolina coast on a raft shaped like a unicorn. News outlets reported that the Ohio boy was at the beach on Oak Island on Monday when a gust of wind blew the raft nearly 0.8km out to sea. Volunteers with Oak Island Water Rescue said that the unicorn float acted as a sail, which caused it to move too fast for the boy to stop. Rescue crews said that family members called 911 and the team used a raft to reach the boy and return him back to shore.

AUSTRALIA

Police seize drug shipment

Police have seized a record amount of drugs hidden in stereo speakers shipped from Thailand, officials said yesterday. Australian Border Force agents found 1.6 tonnes of methamphetamine and 37kg of heroin in vacuum-sealed packages lodged inside the speakers after the shipment arrived in Melbourne, they said. “This is the largest meth bust we’ve ever seen in this country,” force Commander Craig Palmer said. The haul size demonstrates “the brazen nature of those involved in this criminal activity,” he added. No arrests were made in connection with the smuggling operation. Palmer said that the seized drugs had a street value of A$1.2 billion (US$836.4 million).

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Americans’ deaths unrelated

Authorities said that the deaths of a Pennsylvania psychotherapist and an American couple five days later at the same resort appear to be unrelated incidents. Minister of Tourism Francisco Javier Garcia said an autopsy found that Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, of Allentown, had a heart attack on May 25. Police also are investigating the deaths of a Maryland couple found at another hotel in the same resort on Thursday last week. Officials said that Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, appeared to have had respiratory failure and fluid in the lungs.

UNITED STATES

‘Creative’ sentence sought

Attorneys for a Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the shooting of an unarmed woman who had called 911 have asked a judge to give him a creative sentence rather than send him to prison. A jury in April convicted Mohamed Noor of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the US and Australia. Noor’s lawyers said in papers filed ahead of a sentencing hearing yesterday that he should receive probation requiring him to report to a week in county detention on Damond’s birthday and the anniversary of her death. Prosecutors were waiting until the hearing to recommend a sentence.