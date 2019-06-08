Ramadan tense in China’s Xinjiang

AFP, HOTAN, China

The corner where Heyitkah Mosque in China’s restive Xinjiang region once hummed with life is now a concrete parking lot where all traces of the tall, domed building have been erased.

While Muslims around the world celebrated the end of Ramadan with prayers and festivities this week, the destruction of dozens of mosques in Xinjiang highlights the increasing pressure Uighurs and other ethnic minorities face in the heavily policed region.

Behind the lot in the city of Hotan, the slogan “Educate the people for the party” is emblazoned in red on the wall of a primary school where students must scan their faces upon entering the razor-wired gates.

The mosque “was beautiful,” said a vendor at a nearby bazaar. “There were a lot of people there.”

Satellite images and visual analysis from non-profit Earthrise Alliance showed that 36 mosques and religious sites have been torn down, or had their domes and corner spires removed since 2017.

In the mosques that are open, worshipers go through metal detectors, while surveillance cameras monitor them inside.

“The situation here is very strict, it takes a toll on my heart,” said one Uighur, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals.

“I don’t go any more,” he added, referring to mosques. “I’m scared.”

In the ancient Silk Road city of Kashgar, no longer does the sunrise prayer call echo throughout the city — a ritual the manager of the city’s central mosque once proudly shared with tourists.

On Wednesday, locals celebrating Eid al-Fitr quietly filed into the entrance of state-approved Idkah Mosque — one of the largest in China — as police and officials fenced off the wide square surrounding the building and plainclothes men monitored every person’s actions.

It was another low-key Ramadan for Muslims in Xinjiang, with restaurants busy serving food to customers throughout the day, when practicing Muslims fast.

In Hotan on Friday last week — a holy day for believers — the only mosque in the city was empty after sundown, an important prayer session when Muslim families typically break their daily fast.

Earlier in the day, at least 100 people attended a midday session, but the vast majority were elderly men.

The Chinese Communist Party “sees religion as this existential threat,” said James Leibold, an expert on ethnic relations and policy in China at La Trobe University in Melbourne.

Over the long term, the Chinese government wants to achieve “the secularization of Chinese society,” he said.

The Xinjiang Government said that it “protects religious freedoms” and citizens can celebrate Ramadan “within the scope permitted by law,” without elaborating.

The authorities have thrown a high-tech security net across the region, installing cameras, mobile police stations and checkpoints in seemingly every street in response to a spate of deadly attacks blamed on Islamic extremists and separatists.

An estimated 1 million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking ethnic groups are held in a vast network of internment camps.

After initially denying their existence, Chinese authorities last year acknowledged that they run “vocational education centers” aimed at steering people clear of religious extremism by teaching them Mandarin and China’s laws.

In those centers, it was a different Ramadan.

The Xinjiang Government said that people in the centers are not allowed to hold religious activities because Chinese law forbids it within education facilities, but they are free to do so “when they return home on weekends.”