Crane arrives in Budapest

A huge floating crane, designed to lift a sunken sightseeing boat that was carrying South Korean tourists, on Wednesday arrived in Budapest as the search for more bodies continued, officials said. However, rising waters in the Danube River could impede the crane from reaching the site of the tragedy for up to four days, said Istvan Gyenyei, captain of the Adam Clark floating crane. The Hableany sightseeing boat, carrying 33 South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members, capsized and sank in about seven seconds after a collision on Wednesday last week with the Viking Sigyn, a river cruise ship. “Once the ropes are in place, the lifting tasks take a couple of hours,” Gyenyei said. “The question is how the [sunken] boat will behave as it starts to tear away from the river floor... If the boat’s hull doesn’t break, the ropes will bear it for sure.” The plan is to put the Hableany on a barge in the river once raised out of the water, he said. The confirmed death toll rose to 13, as two more bodies were recovered from the river. Seven people were rescued and 15 remain missing.

Shooter smuggling Chinese

Authorities said that a 23-year-old US citizen who died in a shoot-out with border inspectors in San Diego was bringing two Chinese men into the country illegally. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday said that the man fired at officers several times after refusing to pull aside for inspection. The Chinese men — aged 18 and 27 — were found unharmed inside the vehicle. San Diego police identified the driver as Travis James Eckstein. Police said seven Customs and Border Protection officers were involved in the shooting on Monday night, none of them injured. All vehicle and pedestrian traffic into the country was suspended for about 30 minutes after the shooting. San Ysidro is the nation’s busiest border crossing, separating San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico.

Ladybugs pop up on radar

A huge blob that appeared on the National Weather Service’s radar was not a rain cloud, but a massive swarm of ladybugs over southern California. Meteorologist Joe Dandrea said that the array of bugs appeared to be about 129km wide as it flew over San Diego on Tuesday. However, Dandrea told the Los Angeles Times that the ladybugs were actually spread throughout the sky, flying at between 1.5km and 2.8km, with the most concentrated group about 16km wide. It was not immediately known what type of ladybug was causing the phenomenon. The newspaper said that one species, adult convergent lady beetles, mate and migrate from the Sierra Nevada to valley areas where they eat aphids and lay eggs.

Deer trap elderly woman

Police rescued an Indiana woman after three deer crashed through a window, trapping her inside her apartment. Decatur police said that the 74-year-old woman was in her retirement home apartment on Tuesday night when the deer crashed through a bedroom window. Officers found her trapped on her living room couch, with her walker knocked over, as one deer jumped about the room. Sergeant Kevin Gerber said that an officer shielded the woman after that deer knocked her over. Gerber said that officers subdued and removed one deer, while the other two ended up in a bathroom where they were tranquilized and released. The woman was not injured and “was amazingly calm” during her ordeal, but the deer heavily damaged her apartment, he said.