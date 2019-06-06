Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

North not joining pig efforts

The government yesterday said that North Korea has so far ignored its calls for joint efforts to stem the spread of highly contagious African swine fever following an outbreak near North Korea’s border with China. Blood tests of pigs from about 340 farms near the inter-Korean border conducted through Tuesday came back negative, the Ministry for Food, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said yesterday. Hundreds of fences and traps have been installed around the farms to prevent pigs from being infected by wild boars that roam in and out of North Korea.

INDIA

Climber recovery slow

Authorities would likely take about 10 days to recover the bodies of five missing climbers believed to have been killed in an avalanche high in the Himalayas, government and police officials said. Authorities would conduct another aerial reconnaissance tomorrow or Friday to find a way to reach the bodies of the missing climbers, or a team would be sent on foot after having time to acclimatize, the officials said. There is a possibility of another avalanche, which is a big risk to the operation, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police official said.

EGYPT

Militants attack Sinai: media

Militants launched attacks on a number of security checkpoints in northern Sinai, state TV reported yesterday. Medics and a security source told Reuters that at least three security personnel, including one officer, died, as well as one civilian in one of the attacks, medics and a security source said. Forces have long been battling Islamist militants behind a series of attacks on security forces and civilians in northern Sinai. The army and police launched a major security campaign against militants in February last year, following an attack in November 2017 on a mosque in which hundreds of worshipers died.

SYRIA

Al-Assad joins Eid prayers

President Bashar al-Assad yesterday attended a mosque in the capital Damascus for prayers marking the end of Ramadan, pictures posted by state media showed. Al-Assad joined dignitaries including the country’s top Muslim cleric, Ahmad Badredine Hassoun, for prayers in the Hafez al-Assad Mosque, named after his father and predecessor as president. In previous years, al-Assad has marked the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday with rare visits outside the capital. Last year, he visited the city of Tartus, in the heartland of his Alawaite sect on the Mediterranean coast, where key ally Russia maintains a naval base. In 2017, he visited the central city of Hama. Support from Russia, and from Iran and its allies, has enabled al-Assad’s forces to claw back most of the territory that they lost in the early years of the devastating civil war that erupted in 2011.

SUDAN

Death toll rises to 60: group

The number of people killed since security forces stormed a protest camp outside the Ministry of Defense in central Khartoum two days ago has risen significantly to 60, a doctors group linked to the opposition said yesterday. The death toll had earlier been put at 35. Talks between the Transitional Military Council, which has ruled since President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in April, and the opposition have ground to a halt amid deep differences over who would lead a three-year transition to democracy.

UKRAINE

Officers arrested for murder

Two police officers were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder, accused of fatally shooting a five-year-old boy while drunkenly firing weapons at cans and bottles in the courtyard of an apartment building. Kyrylo Tliavov last week was taken to hospital with a head injury and died late on Monday. His death sparked protests outside the Ministry of the Interior building by people who lit flares and held placards saying “the police kill people.” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would do everything possible to ensure the guilty were punished.