PHILIPPINES

Duterte hospital visit denied

President Rodrigo Duterte is in his residence at the presidential office in Manila signing papers, his spokesman said, denying that Duterte was confined at a hospital. “I just talked to him,” spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement. “He’s neither confirming nor denying that he went to the hospital.” ABS-CBN News said in a report citing social media posts that Duterte had been confined at a hospital in Manila since Friday and that the medical center was under tight security. Duterte’s former aide Bong Go shared a photograph of the leader sitting at a table and holding yesterday’s copy of the Philippine Star newspaper. Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte said she had not received any report that her father was ill, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported. The 74-year-old president has long complained of Barrett’s esophagus — an inflammation of the tube connecting the mouth to the stomach.

SYRIA

Defenses intercept missiles

The nation’s air defenses targeted projectiles fired from the direction of Israel for the second night in a row, state media said on Saturday. The projectiles came from “occupied territory” into its airspace in the south, the Syrian Arab news agency said, referring to Israel. Residents said loud blasts echoed across Damascus late on Friday.

SOUTH AFRICA

Schwarzenegger kicked

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was apparently assaulted during a public appearance in South Africa on Saturday, but the 71-year-old quickly recovered and said: “I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.” Video showed the former California governor standing and filming children at a sporting event in Johannesburg when a man makes a flying kick into his back. Schwarzenegger stumbles forward and the man is grabbed by security personnel. Off camera a man shouts several times: “Help me!” The video shortly afterward shows Schwarzenegger smiling and shaking hands with bystanders before walking out ringed by security. Schwarzenegger later posted on Twitter: “Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.” Schwarzenegger also tweeted a second video of the incident “without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight.” Schwarzenegger had been attending his Arnold Classic Africa event, which features dozens of sports and fitness activities. In a separate Twitter post, the event blamed a “crazed fan” for the assault. The statement cited organizer Wayne Price as saying that the assailant was “known to the police for orchestrating similar incidents in the past.”

ZIMBABWE

Central bank secures loan

The central bank has secured a US$500 million loan from unspecified international banks to support interbank currency trading from today and ease a cash crunch that has brought fuel and medicine shortages, Governor John Mangudya said. The central bank introduced a new local currency in February, the RTGS dollar, and launched an interbank trading platform where businesses and individuals could buy and sell US dollars. However, dollars have been scarce on the official market, where a US dollar fetches 3.4 RTGS dollars compared with 6.3 RTGS dollars on the black market.