Trump vetoes bill to end US support for Yemen war

AFP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday vetoed a resolution from US Congress directing him to end US support for a Saudi Arabian-led war in Yemen, the second such move of his presidency.

The resolution was a harsh bipartisan rebuke to Trump that took the historic step of curtailing a president’s war-making powers — a step he condemned in a statement announcing his veto.

“This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future,” Trump said.

The veto was the second of his presidency, after he last month overrode a congressional resolution that aimed to reverse a border emergency he declared in order to secure more funding for his wall between the US and Mexico.

Vetoing the measure is an “effective green light for the war strategy that has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis to continue,” International Rescue Committee president and CEO David Miliband said.

“Yemen is at a breaking point, with 10 million people on the brink of famine. There are as many as 100 civilian casualties per week and Yemenis are more likely to be killed at home than in any other structure,” he said.

Trump said that US support for the bloody war between the Saudi Arabian-backed Yemeni government and Iran-aligned Houthi rebels was necessary for a variety of reasons, “first and foremost” to “protect the safety of the more than 80,000 Americans who reside in certain coalition countries.”

These countries “have been subject to Houthi attacks from Yemen,” he said, referring to drone and missile strikes the Saudi Arabian-led coalition has either claimed were intercepted or denied altogether.

The resolution would “harm the foreign policy of the United States” and “harm our bilateral relationships,” he added.

The resolution, which passed the US House of Representatives earlier this month and the US Senate last month, was a historic milestone, as it was the first time in history that a measure invoking the 1973 War Powers Resolution reached the president’s desk.

US Democrats argued that the country’s involvement in the Yemen conflict — through intelligence-sharing, logistical support and now-discontinued aerial refueling — is unconstitutional without congressional authority.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — the country’s most senior Democratic politician — took aim at Trump’s veto in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“The conflict in Yemen is a horrific humanitarian crisis that challenges the conscience of the entire world,” Pelosi wrote.

“Yet the President has cynically chosen to contravene a bipartisan, bicameral vote of the Congress & perpetuate America’s shameful involvement in this heartbreaking crisis,” she added.