Agencies

GUAM

Church avoids abuse claims

The Catholic Church said that parishes and schools should not be sold to settle more than 200 clergy sexual abuse claims. The statement by the Archdiocese of Agana was in response to a lawsuit filed by the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors, the Pacific Daily News reported on Tuesday. The lawsuit includes a list of Catholic schools, parishes, vehicles and other assets that the creditors believe should be considered archdiocese property and liable for sale. Parishes and schools are not owned by the archdiocese, but rather held in trust, the archdiocese said, adding that the “trust relationship” is supported by statute. The Catholic Church filed for bankruptcy in January, allowing the archdiocese to avoid trial in dozens of child sexual abuse lawsuits.

AUSTRALIA

March for higher wages held

Tens of thousands yesterday marched for better work conditions and higher wages, bringing Melbourne to a standstill, ahead of national elections next month. The opposition Labor Party wants to make stagnant wages a focus of its election campaign, with its union allies claiming that “Australians have seen the largest fall in their living standards in 30 years.” Many demonstrators wore hi-visibility workwear and carried banners that read: “Change the Rules.” “People are angry. They are out in the streets. They are out in force, but they are campaigning for something very simple: ‘a fair go,’” Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters as he joined the mass rally.

JAPAN

Stealth fighter debris found

Possible debris from a F-35A stealth fighter that crashed during an exercise over the Pacific Ocean has been found at sea in what would be the costly jet’s second crash in less than a year. The aircraft and its pilot, a man in his 40s, went missing about 135km off the coast on Tuesday after departing Misawa Air Base on the northeastern corner of Honshu Island, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force said in a statement. A part of what’s believed to the the airplane’s tail was spotted floating near where it disappeared, Minister of Defense Takeshi Iwaya told reporters yesterday.

MALAYSIA

Former first lady charged

The wife of former prime minister Najib Razak was hit yesterday with a new corruption charge, the 20th since her husband’s shock election loss, and complained that she was the victim of “slander.” Rosmah Mansor — widely reviled due to her penchant for lavish overseas shopping sprees — was charged with accepting a 5 million ringgit (US$1.2 million) bribe in relation to a government solar power project. She has already been hit with a barrage of money-laundering and tax-evasion charges linked to the looting of sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.

SUDAN

Protesters killed: opposition

Armed men wearing masks have killed 20 people in morning attacks against anti-government protesters massed outside the army headquarters in the capital Khartoum, National Umma Party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi said on Tuesday. Former prime minister and now a protest organizer against President Omar al-Bashir’s government, al-Mahdi said the attacks had been carried out every morning since Saturday last week. “There are armed men in masks attacking people at the sit-in every morning,” al-Mahdi told reporters in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum.

UNITED STATES