Arsonist urged to surrender after US church blazes

Reuters

US Representative Clay Higgins has urged anyone responsible for burning down three predominantly black churches in Louisiana to come forward, as state and federal authorities investigate what appears to have been coordinated arson.

Authorities last week said that they had found suspicious “patterns” among fires that burned down three churches between March 26 and Thursday last week in St Landry Parish, about 160km northwest of New Orleans.

FACEBOOK APPEAL

Higgins, a Republican who represents a district that includes St Landry Parish, on Sunday posted a video on Facebook in which he stood in front of the rubble of St Mary’s Baptist Church and addressed the arsonist he presumed was behind the fires.

“I advise you to hear my heart and turn yourself in,” Higgins said. “You’re going to jail one way or another.”

Authorities at a news conference on Saturday declined to say whether arson was to blame for the church fires, but local media reported that Louisiana Fire Marshal Butch Browning had told parishioners on Sunday that his office was treating the fires as criminal activity and would find whoever was responsible.

FEDERAL HELP

The FBI and US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have joined local authorities in the investigation, bringing the number of people involved up to 200, the Daily Advertiser reported on Monday.

The FBI, ATF and the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The fires destroyed St Mary Baptist Church in the community of Port Barre, and Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas, the seat of the parish, the Louisiana equivalent to a county.

All the churches have mostly black congregants, raising authorities’ suspicion that the fires could have been racially motivated hate crimes.

The number of hate crimes in the US increased 17 percent in 2017, the third consecutive year that the attacks rose, according to FBI data released last fall.