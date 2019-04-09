Rhino poacher killed by an elephant, eaten by lions

The Guardian

A rhino poacher is believed to have been attacked by an elephant and then eaten by a pride of lions during an incident in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

Police Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said police received information that a group of men had gone into the park on Monday last week in order to hunt rhinos, “when suddenly an elephant attacked and killed one of them.”

“His accomplices claimed to have carried his body to the road so that passersby could find it in the morning. They then vanished from the park,” he said.

Hlathi said the group of men left the park and informed a family member of the deceased what had happened, who contacted police.

Park rangers began a search for the man, on foot and by air, but could not locate the man at first due to failing light.

Rangers and police returned on Thursday and were able to find the man’s remains in the Crocodile Bridge section of the park.

“Indications found at the scene suggested that a pride of lions had devoured the remains leaving only a human skull and a pair of pants,” Kruger general manager of communications Isaac Phaahla said.

Three men, aged between 26 and 35, were arrested in the KaMhlushwa and Komatipoort precincts, and they appeared in court on Friday charged with possession of firearms and ammunition without a license, conspiracy to poach as well as trespassing.