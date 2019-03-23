Turkey treads tricky path with China

AFP, ISTANBUL

When Abdulweli Ayup, a Chinese ethnic Uyghur, fled his home in 2015 after he was jailed, he found refuge like other exiles in Istanbul, where Turkey’s government prides itself as a defender of oppressed Muslim minorities.

After years of frustration, Ayup, who was imprisoned for promoting his native Uyghur Turkic language in schools at home, said that Turkey finally appears to be fulfilling a promise to take up the banner for China’s minorities.

Last month Turkish authorities broke several years of silence and launched a blistering attack on China over how it treats its Muslim population, reviving hope among exiles in Turkey that change had come.

“I was so happy when Turkey reacted,” Ayup said. “Hopefully they will do more ... they can do more.”

A UN panel of experts says nearly one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking minorities are being held in extrajudicial detention in camps in Xinjiang, where most of China’s more than 10 million Uyghurs live.

Beijing at first denied the allegation, but later admitted running “vocational education centres.”

After initially championing the cause, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government recently toned down criticism of China as Ankara deals with economic troubles and its increasing isolation from the West after a run of diplomatic disputes.

Now rights groups and critics are once again bringing up the plight of Chinese minorities, pressuring Erdogan’s government to balance the economic benefits from closer ties with China against a rights issue that stirs passions in Turkey.

Turkish officials last month described the “systematic assimilation policy” employed against ethnic Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking minorities in China as a “shame for humanity.”

Those remarks rekindled hope in the large community of minority exiles in Istanbul who have been divided between disappointment and anger and want Ankara to do more.

“I have never asked the government to go to war for us or to give us money. The only thing I asked was that they make some fuss,” said Omir Bekali, an ethnic Kazakh who fled China a year ago after being released from a re-education camp.

Turkey’s position contrasts with Egypt, where rights groups say hundreds of ethnic Uyghur have been rounded up in the past few years, questioned about their beliefs and some sent back to China.

The plight of the Uyghurs has in the past provoked virulent reactions in Turkey, from protesters burning Chinese flags in front of the Chinese embassy to South Korean tourists getting beaten up in the street after being mistaken for Chinese.

In 2009, Erdogan even accused Beijing of committing a “kind of genocide” against the Uyghurs.

Turkish reactions have since been more muted.

Since 2016, when Turkey faced an attempted coup, crises with the West and worsening economic difficulties, Ankara has been drawing closer to Beijing, Turkish Center for Asia-Pacific Studies director Selcuk Colakoglu said.

In 2017, Turkey promised to “eliminate” anti-Chinese forces from its territory, a reference to pro-Uyghur activists.

In December last year, Erdogan’s party blocked a proposal in parliament calling for the creation of a commission to examine the situation of Uyghurs in China.

Erdogan “faces a dilemma: to defend the economic interests of the country or respond to this concern of voters,” Colakoglu said referring to the minorities.