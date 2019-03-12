Agencies

SUDAN

Opposition leader jailed

An emergency court on Sunday sentenced opposition leader Mariam al-Mahdi to a week in jail, while police detained several people intent on marching on parliament to protest a state of emergency. Al-Mahdi said she will spend a total of three weeks in jail after refusing to pay a fine of 2,000 Sudanese pounds (US$42). Deputy chief of the opposition Umma Party, led by her father and former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi, she and her sister Rabah were among those arrested earlier on Sunday. Protest organizers had called for a march to challenge the state of emergency, imposed nationwide by President Omar al-Bashir on Feb. 22. “As some of our leaders came out of the party office to lead the march, security agents arrested them,” said Mohamed al-Mahdi, a party leader who is not related to the former prime minister’s family. Riot police fired tear gas at those who had gathered outside the party offices, witnesses said, prompting the crowd to disperse before the march could begin.

MALAWI

Floods kill 30 people

Floods in the nation’s south have killed 30 people and left more than 230,000 people without shelter, Homeland Security Minister Nicholas Dausi said on Sunday. Dausi visited people affected by the deluges in two of the 14 southern districts affected. He said his ministry — which is also responsible for disaster management affairs — had received reports of 30 deaths and about 238,000 villagers losing their homes since the start of the incessant downpours last week. “Their immediate needs are food, tents, blankets and chlorine to treat drinking water and anti-malaria medication,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Gentile sentence nears end

A reputed Connecticut mobster who authorities believe is the last surviving person of interest in the largest art heist in history is nearing the end of a four-year prison sentence in an unrelated weapons case. Eighty-two-year-old Robert Gentile is scheduled to be released from the Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey on Sunday. Federal prosecutors have said they believe Gentile has information about the still-unsolved 1990 heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Thieves stole an estimated US$500 million worth of art, including works by Rembrandt and Johannes Vermeer. Gentile has denied knowing anything about it. He pleaded guilty in the weapons case stemming from federal agents’ seizure of firearms and ammunition from his Manchester home. He cannot possess firearms as a convicted felon.

UNITED STATES

‘Marvel’ soars in theaters

Captain Marvel has soared in North American theaters with weekend ticket sales of US$153 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported. Added to the US$302 million taken in internationally, the film’s estimated total of US$455 million for the three-day weekend would give it the sixth-highest global debut ever and the best domestic start for a superhero film since Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther opened last year with US$202 million, Variety magazine reported. The film stars Brie Larson, winner of a 2016 Best Actress Oscar for Room, as Carol Danvers, a former fighter pilot who gains superhuman powers in an accident and finds herself in the middle of a galactic conflict. Also starring are Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening and Jude Law.