Italy nabs mafia ‘superboss’ after 14 years on run

AFP, ROME

Italian police on Saturday arrested top mafia fugitive Marco Di Lauro, the fourth son of ex-Camorra boss Paolo Di Lauro, after more than 14 years on the run.

Di Lauro, 38, was arrested without a fight at a modest apartment where he lived with his wife in the Chiaiano District of Naples, police said.

He was sitting with his two cats and eating pasta when police arrested him in an operation involving about 150 officers.

Police allowed Di Lauro to change his clothes and freshen up before taking him away, local media reported.

He voiced concern for the fate of his cats.

Naples police chief Antonio De Iesu told a news conference that “unusual activity” had led police to the suspect, previously convicted of criminal association.

Police found no weapons and a small sum of money in the flat.

An international arrest warrant was issued for Di Lauro in 2006, and he was one of Italy’s four most-wanted criminals, according to the Italian Ministry of the Interior’s Web site.

Italian media said that he was considered the second-most dangerous man in Italy, after Sicilian mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro.

Photographs in Italian media showed Di Lauro wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt being brought to a police station in Naples by car, with a police helicopter overhead.

About 100 people, including police, gathered outside shouting “well done, well done,” according to TV footage.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted his thanks to the police for the arrest of the “super fugitive.”

Italian Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini voiced congratulations for a “very important operation.”

The high-profile arrest was reportedly linked to the murder earlier in the day of the wife of a man linked to Di Lauro, Salvatore Tamburrino.