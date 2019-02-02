Delayed State of Union address to focus on ‘unity’

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that “unity” would be the theme of his first State of the Union address under a divided government and that he respects Stacey Abrams, who will give the Democratic response.

“I hope she does a good job. I respect her,” Trump said of Abrams.

Trump is to give his speech on Tuesday before a joint session of the US Congress at a sensitive time in talks over keeping the government open and funding for border security he is demanding as part of any deal.

After Trump speaks: Abrams, heavily courted by Democrats to run for a Georgia Senate seat after narrowly losing a bid to be governor.

The 45-year-old Democrat is to take her push for voting rights to the airwaves in her home state tomorrow during the Super Bowl in in Atlanta, Georgia.

Abrams’ political group, Fair Fight, has bought airtime on Georgia affiliates broadcasting the game so the Atlanta Democrat can push for changes to election regulations.

Abrams has said her speech rebuttal would come “at a moment when our nation needs to hear from leaders who can unite for a common purpose.”

Members of Congress are inviting federal workers worried about another shutdown after Feb. 15.

Victorina Morales, who worked for one of Trump’s clubs in New Jersey for years even though she was born in Guatemala and lived in the US illegally, is to attend.

Morales, who is to be a guest of New Jersey Democrat Bonnie Watson Coleman, said in an interview that she feels respectful toward the president, but she does have a message for him after years of hearing Trump describe immigrants as a scourge who take jobs from Americans.

“Forget about the wall, stop separating families and focus on immigration reform,” she said in a Spanish-language interview.