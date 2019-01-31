Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Cattle farmers under probe

Two cattle stations could be facing animal cruelty charges after 500 cattle were reportedly found dead on a station in the Pilbara, one month after 1,000 cattle died at Noonkanbah station in the Kimberley. Western Australia Minister of Agriculture Alannah MacTiernan has confirmed that the state’s Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is investigating the deaths at an unnamed Pilbara station, with a view to possible charges under the Animal Welfare Act. “This has been a particularly hot and dry season,” MacTiernan said. “Clearly cattle cannot be left to just fend for themselves.”

PAKISTAN

Protests menace Bibi acquital

Religious hardliners yesterday called for protests as Asia Bibi, the Christian woman at the center of a years-long blasphemy row, was expected to leave the nation, having cleared a last legal hurdle. Although no protesters had yet gathered, a heavy contingent of police could be seen at a junction connecting Islamabad with Rawalpindi, where a sit-in in 2017 paralyzed the capital. Calls for demonstrations came hours after the Supreme Court upheld its earlier decision to acquit Bibi. “We cannot compromise on the honor of the Prophet,” the Tehreek-e-Labaik party, the group that has led the protests, said in a statement on Tuesday, calling on its supporters to demonstrate.

SOUTH KOREA

Wartime sex slave mourned

Hundreds of people are mourning the death of a former sex slave for the Japanese military during World War II by demanding reparations from Tokyo over wartime atrocities. Kim Bok-dong had been a vocal protest leader at the weekly rallies held every Wednesday in Seoul for nearly 30 years. She died on Monday following a battle with cancer. She was 92. Kim was one of the first victims to speak out and break decades of silence over Japan’s wartime sexual slavery that experts say forced thousands of Asian women into military brothels. Of the 239 women who have come forward as victims, only 23 are still alive.

CHINA

Methane emissions rising

Methane emissions from coal mining have continued to rise despite tough legislation and ambitious government targets, a new study based on satellite data said yesterday. “China’s methane regulations have not had a detectable impact on the nation’s methane emissions,” said Scot Miller, the study’s first author and assistant professor of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The research, which used data gathered by a Japanese satellite that monitors greenhouse gases and looked at measurements from 2010 to 2015, found that emissions continued to grow in line with pre-2010 trends. “We estimate that emissions in 2015 are 50 percent higher than in 2000,” Miller said.

DR CONGO

Ebola kills two soldiers

Two soldiers in an eastern region have died after catching Ebola in an outbreak that has killed hundreds there, army and health sources said on Tuesday. “Two of our soldiers have died from the Ebola virus in Beni. Three others are under observation,” army spokesperson Major Mak Hazukay said. “All measures have been taken to stop the troops from being contaminated.” The deaths of the soldiers brought the total toll to 459 recorded deaths, according to official figures, and highlighted the challenge of controlling the epidemic in the strife-torn east.