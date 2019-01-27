Cuba asks rebels, Colombia to heed peace talks’ rules

Reuters, HAVANA

Cuba on Friday called on the Colombian government and National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels to follow the protocol of the peace talks it had been hosting and implement measures needed, including security guarantees, to allow 10 ELN leaders in Havana to return to Colombia.

Cuba has found itself in a diplomatic bind since Colombian President Ivan Duque last week asked it to extradite those leaders following an ELN car bombing at a police academy in Bogota that killed 21 people.

The Cuban government condemned the attack, but said that it would follow the protocols agreed at the start of negotiations in 2017.

These provide security guarantees for guerrilla commanders to return to Colombia or Venezuela within 15 days of an end to talks and bar military offensives for 72 hours.

“Cuba’s foreign ministry calls on the Colombian government and the ELN to adopt the relevant measures that would allow the proceedings for the return of the ELN delegation in accordance with the protocol,” it said in a statement.

Duque has said that the protocols do not apply, as his government never participated in talks started by former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos.

He had refused to restart the negotiations until the ELN frees all hostages and stops criminal activities.

Although the notoriously decentralized ELN claimed responsibility for the car bombing last week, calling the attack a legitimate attack of war, its leaders in Cuba have said that they were not involved.

Some analysts have said that the Colombian government should be obliged to accept the protocols, despite the change of administration.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it had sent a verbal note to its Colombian counterpart reiterating the commitments it and the ELN had undertaken, sending a copy of the note to the other countries overseeing the peace talks.

Cuba, which had previously hosted talks between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia that led to a peace agreement in 2016, said that it had offered to be the seat of peace talks last year as a “goodwill gesture.”

The original host, Ecuador, pulled its support for the talks, saying that it would not host them as long as the guerrillas continued to wage attacks.