Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Oxygen pumped to dying fish

The state of New South Wales yesterday announced plans to mechanically pump oxygen into lakes and rivers after hundreds of thousands of fish have died in heatwave conditions. Up to a million dead fish were found floating last week in the Darling River. Minister for Regional Water Niall Blair said that 16 battery-powered aerators have been bought and would be placed in the waterways.

SOUTH KOREA

North not called ‘enemy’

South Korea has stopped calling North Korea an “enemy” in its biennial defense document in an apparent effort to continue reconciliation with Pyongyang. The development comes as US and North Korean leaders are looking to set up their second summit to defuse an international standoff over North Korea’s nuclear program. South Korea first called North Korea a “main enemy” in its 1995 document, a year after North Korea threatened to turn Seoul into “a sea of fire.”

RUSSIA

Telescope ‘incommunicado’

Roscosmos, the national space agency, on Monday said it had lost control of its only space radio telescope, but that officials were working to re-establish communication. A US observatory detected signals from the space agency’s gigantic Spektr-R, or RadioAstron, telescope, which stopped responding to commands from Earth on Thursday last week, it said. “I cannot bury a satellite that is alive for sure,” RadioAstron project head Yuri Kovalev said. “It’s like asking for a comment about a sick person when doctors are fighting for his life.”

UNITED STATES

Dismemberment gets 30

A man who admitted to killing and dismembering his mother during an argument in their Honolulu, Hawaii, apartment has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Gong Yuwei (龔宇威) was charged with murder after he called police in 2017 to turn himself in after a suicide attempt. He admitted killing his mother, Gong Liuyun (龔柳雲), about six months earlier, according to court documents. When officers asked where his mother was, he said: “In the fridge.” Gong, 28, spent most of Monday’s sentencing looking down. He spoke quietly as he apologized to his family in China and Hawaii. “I am ashamed for what I did,” he said. “I’m sorry, Mom.”

UNITED STATES

Trump, Clemson ‘Lovin’ it’

The scent of burgers, fries and victory on Monday wafted through the White House as President Donald Trump saluted college football’s Clemson Tigers for winning the national championship. Trump said he even paid for the meal himself, because of the partial government shutdown. “We ordered American fast food, paid for by me,” Trump said. Silver trays held stacks of burgers from Wendy’s and McDonald’s, including Big Macs. Cups bearing the presidential seal held fries.

HONDURAS

New caravan heads to US

Hundreds of migrants on Monday began the long trek north, part of a new US-bound caravan that hopes to succeed even as a previous wave of Central Americans were unable to quickly enter the US. Television footage showed people in the city of San Pedro Sula waving Honduran flags as they began the journey. There are 600 to 800 people, according to an estimate provided by Miroslava Serpas, head of migrant affairs with the CIPRODEH human rights research center, which is accompanying the group.