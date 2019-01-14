Agencies

SINGAPORE

Waste reduction urged

Citizens and businesses are being called on to reduce domestic and industrial waste as the nation’s recycling rate has stalled and its sole landfill could run out of space by 2035. The government is to publish a master plan in the second half, with grants to support projects, Minister of the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said in a speech yesterday. “We need a paradigm shift,” Masagos said. “We need to adopt a circular economy approach” where trash can be reused and recycled endlessly, and resources are consumed in a sustainable manner.” The nation’s population of 5.6 million generated 7.7 million tonnes of waste in 2017, according to government figures. While the amount of waste fell 1.4 percent, the overall recycling rate was unchanged at 61 percent.

DIPLOMACY

Ministerial meeting delayed

Singapore and Malaysia agreed to postpone a ministerial meeting amid a dispute on territorial waters. Singapore proposed delaying the Jan. 14 meeting after what it called an “intrusion” into its waters by Osman Sapian, chief minister of Johor, the Malaysian state closest to Singapore, it said in a statement. Osman said on Facebook that the area he visited was not in Singaporean waters. Malaysia yesterday confirmed the postponement in a statement, saying that the state chief minister’s Jan. 9 port visit was within its own waters. The governments are in communication and agreed that both sides should remain calm and not sensationalize matters, while both parties would continue to meet to discuss “other bilateral issues,” the statement said.

FRANCE

Gas blast kills three

A powerful gas explosion that tore through a building in central Paris on Saturday killed a Spanish woman and two firefighters hailed as heroes by President Emmanuel Macron. Dozens more were injured in the blast, which also badly damaged nearby apartments, officials said. About 200 firefighters were mobilized to battle the fire, which broke out after the explosion, and evacuate people, Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner told reporters at the scene. As well as the three dead, 47 people were injured in the blast, 10 of them seriously, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. A source in the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that a woman who was holidaying with her husband in Paris died in hospital after the blast, while another Spanish national was also injured.

FRANCE

Protest numbers rise

The number of protesters in the latest “yellow vest” rallies surged on Saturday, with hundreds of arrests and clashes with police in Paris and other cities. More than 84,000 people turned out for the ninth round of demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron since November last year, the Ministry of the Interior said, up from 50,000 the previous Saturday.

DR CONGO

Election result challenged

The runner-up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s presidential election, Martin Fayulu, has appealed to the Constitutional Court to annul the provisional result that awarded victory to Felix Tshisekedi, Fayulu’s lawyer said on Saturday. The request was filed on Friday ahead of a 48-hour deadline for any appeals against the result to replace President Joseph Kabila. “The request seeks the annulment of the result declaring Felix Tshisekedi president,” Toussaint Ekombe told reporters outside the court.