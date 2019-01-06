Data leak hits Merkel, German officials

AFP, BERLIN

Private data stolen from hundreds of German politicians, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, have been published online, the German government said on Friday, in a stunning breach of cybersecurity.

The information, which comprised home addresses, mobile phone numbers, letters, invoices and copies of identity documents, was first released via Twitter last month, but its spread gathered pace this week.

It was not immediately clear whether the officials were targeted by hackers or the victims of an internal leak of the data, some of which dates back to at least 2017.

“The government is taking this incident very seriously,” Merkel’s deputy spokeswoman Martina Fietz said.

“Whoever is behind this wants to damage faith in our democracy and its institutions,” German Minister of Justice Katarina Barley said in a statement.

Among the estimated 1,000 people affected were members of the Bundestag lower house of parliament and the European Parliament, as well as regional and local assemblies, Fietz said.

Deputies from all parties represented in the Bundestag were targeted, as well as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a German Minister of the Interior spokesman said.

However, Christian Lueth, parliamentary group speaker for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), later said that his party’s deputies were not hit by the attack and the interior ministry confirmed this.

A preliminary investigation indicated that “no sensitive information or data” from Merkel’s office had been leaked, Fietz said.

Berlin’s political establishment nevertheless reacted with alarm.

The far-left Linke’s parliamentary group chief, Dietmar Bartsch, called it “an attack on democracy.”

Beyond politicians, the leak also exposed the private data of celebrities and journalists, including chats and voicemail messages from spouses and children of those targeted.

The daily Bild and public broadcaster RBB first reported the leak.

Bild said it was not clear when the data theft began, but said it continued until the end of October.

“At first glance, it does not seem that politically sensitive material was included,” RBB said. “However, the damage is likely to be massive given the volume of personal data published.”

The interior ministry spokesman said it was unclear who was behind the data dump, which derived both from social media and private cloud data.

A deputy from Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, Patrick Sensburg, pointed the finger at right-wing extremists.

“I assume this was a hacker attack by people close to the AfD,” he told the daily Handelsblatt.

Fietz said the amount of Merkel’s data that was exposed was “not excessive,” but added that some of the documents and information published might have been faked.

Given the vast range of data hoovered up, IT experts said it seemed unlikely that it was taken from a single source.

Parliamentary group leaders were notified of the attack late on Thursday and the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and the domestic intelligence service said they were investigating.

“According to our current information, government networks have not been targeted,” BSI tweeted.

The Twitter account @_0rbit published the links every day last month, along the lines of an advent calendar with each link to new information hidden behind a “door.”

The account, which calls itself G0d and has now been suspended by Twitter, was opened in the middle of 2017.