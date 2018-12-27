Agencies

CHINA

Man kills eight with bus

Police have detained a 48-year-old unemployed man surnamed Qiu (邱), who hijacked a bus in Fujian Province’s Longyan after a dispute with a neighborhood official that resulted in eight people being killed, Xinhua news agency reported late on Tuesday. “The initial police investigation showed that on that day, the suspect had a conflict with an official of the neighborhood committee, with whom he had long been at odds, during the official’s visit to his home,” Xinhua said. “He then attacked people with a knife, hijacked a bus and used it to hit pedestrians.” Eight people were killed and 22 injured, one seriously, the report said.

INDONESIA

Weather poses new threat

Authorities yesterday warned of “extreme weather and high waves” around the erupting Anak Krakatoa volcano, urging people to stay away from the coast already devastated by a tsunami that killed more than 400 people. Clouds of ash spewed from Anak Krakatoa, almost obscuring the island. Rough weather around the volcano could make its crater more fragile, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said late on Tuesday. “We have developed a monitoring system focused specifically on the volcanic tremors at Anak Krakatoa so that we can issue early warnings,” agency head Dwikorita Karnawati said, adding that a 2km exclusion zone had been imposed.

SYRIA

Israeli missiles ‘shot down’

Air defenses on Tuesday shot down Israeli missiles near Damascus, state media reported, while Israel said it was protecting itself from anti-aircraft fire. Air defenses “intercepted hostile missiles launched by the Israeli warplanes” from over Lebanese territories, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported, citing a military source. The majority of them were downed before reaching their targets near Damascus, it added. Three soldiers were injured and an ammunition depot damaged. An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment, but the military said in a statement: “An aerial defense system went off against an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria. No damage or injuries were reported.” The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor also reported “an Israeli raid.” If confirmed, the strike would be the first by Israel since the US withdrawal of troops was announced.

UNITED STATES

Baltimore buys back guns

Baltimore police last week collected 1,860 weapons, including a rocket launcher, as part of a buy-back program aimed at reducing violence. The three-day operation was announced in a bid to rid the streets of illegal weapons in a city where the number of homicides has surpassed 300 for the fourth year in a row. Authorities offered US$25 for large magazines, US$100 for handguns and rifles, US$200 for semiautomatic rifles and US$500 for automatic rifles, as well as promised anonymity.

GERMANY

Carriage collision hurts 20

Police said that 20 people were injured, two of them seriously, on Tuesday, when two horse-drawn carriages collided during a Christmas Day outing. The Deutsche Presse-Agentur quoted Bavarian police as saying that the two carriages were approaching a rail crossing single file when the first carriage halted. The second did not and overturned during the collision. One man had to be taken to hospital by helicopter. The driver of one of the carriages was also seriously hurt. The other 18 injured people included children.