RUSSIA

Astronauts return to Earth

Three astronauts yesterday returned to Earth after more than six months aboard the International Space Station. A Russian Soyuz capsule with NASA’s Serena Aunon-Chancellor, Russian Sergey Prokopyev and German Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency (ESA) landed on the snow-covered steppes in Kazakhstan, about 140km southeast of the city of Dzhezkazgan. They touched down a minute ahead of schedule at 11:02am. The crew radioed that they were feeling fine. Russian rescue teams in helicopters and all-terrain vehicles rushed to the landing site to extract the astronauts from the capsule charred by a fiery ride through the atmosphere. The trio had spent 197 days in space. It was the first mission for Aunon-Chancellor and Prokopyev, while Gerst flew his second to a total of 362 days in orbit, setting the ESA’s flight duration record.

UNITED KINGDOM

Drones halt Gatwick flights

Gatwick Airport in Britain was forced to ground flights after reports of drones flying over the airfield, the airport said yesterday. Flights into the airport, which is south of London, were diverted to other cities across the country, while passengers waiting to take off faced long delays just days ahead of Christmas, the UK’s Press Association news agency reported. “Following reports of two drones flying over the Gatwick Airport airfield, we have had to suspend flights while this is investigated,” Gatwick Airport said in a statement late on Wednesday night. “We apologize to any affected passengers for this inconvenience, but the safety of our passengers is our foremost priority.” The runway has since reopened, but passengers continue to face delays while airlines “catch up on the flight schedule,” the airport said yesterday morning. Sussex Police was investigating the incident, it added. Gatwick is the eighth-busiest airport in Europe.

UNITED STATES

Officers die in railway pursuit

Edward Brown of Chicago, 24, was on Wednesday charged with two felony weapons contraventions in connection with the deaths of two Chicago police officers who were hit and killed by a speeding commuter train earlier this week. Officers Eduardo Marmolejo, 37, and Conrad Gary, 31, were investigating a report of gunfire near railroad tracks on the city’s Far South Side on Monday when they were hit by a southbound train going at least 96.5kph, police said. The two officers, assigned to the Chicago Police Department’s Calumet District, were on foot and on the tracks during rush-hour while pursuing a suspect along the Metra railway line when they were killed, police said.

UNITED STATES

Obama visits kids as Santa

Former US president Barack Obama on Wednesday took on a new high-profile role as Father Christmas for a surprise visit to sick children in Washington. Sporting a festive Santa hat and armed with a sack of gifts, he delighted young patients at Children’s National hospital with gifts and hugs. “I just want to say thank you to all of you guys,” Obama told staff, who greeted him with rapturous cheers, in a video he shared on his Twitter account. “We’ve had the chance to talk to some of the wonderful kids and their families,” he said. “As the dad of two girls, I can only imagine in that situation to have nurses and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them, and looking after them ... that’s the most important thing there is.”