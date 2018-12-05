Agencies

MEXICO

Migrants breach US border

Central American migrants stuck at the border with the US on Monday breached a border fence, risking almost certain detention by US authorities, but hoping the illegal entry would allow them to apply for asylum. A number of migrants opted to attempt an illegal entry from Tijuana at a spot about 450m away from the Pacific Ocean. As darkness descended, more migrants climbed the 3m metal fence. Karen Mayeni, a 29-year-old Honduran, observed while clinging to her three children, aged six, 11 and 12. “We’re waiting to see what happens,” Mayeni said. Ninety minutes later, they were over the fence. Most of the migrants handed themselves in to waiting US Border Patrol officials.

MEXICO

Gunmen kill six policemen

Six policemen were killed on Monday when a gang of gunmen attacked them in an apparent bid to free a prisoner they were transporting, authorities said. The attack was the most serious by criminal gangs since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office on Saturday, pledging to quell violence in Mexico. The Jalisco Attorney General Marisela Gomez Cobo said that gunmen traveling in three vehicles attacked the state police patrol near a highway in the town of La Huerta. One of the attackers was wounded and captured, she said, adding that a police officer was also wounded.

UNITED STATES

Trumps pay respects to Bush

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Monday paid their respects to former president George H.W. Bush, whose remains lay in state in the US Capitol. The Trumps made a brief visit to the Capitol rotunda, where Bush’s flag-draped coffin was resting as part of tributes to honor the 41st president. With the first lady at his side, Donald Trump saluted and they stood at Bush’s casket for about a minute. Bush never warmed to Donald Trump, who had criticized Bush on the campaign trail. However, Donald Trump on Monday wrote members of Congress to hail Bush as a man who “led a life that exemplified what is truly great about America.”

UNITED STATES

Attorneys call for clemency

Attorneys for a death row inmate who was scheduled to die yesterday said that he should be spared, because he was not the one who killed a suburban Dallas police officer during a Christmas Eve robbery 18 years ago, it was other escaped inmates he was with. Joseph Garcia, 47, was scheduled to die by lethal injection after 6pm. He was among the “Texas 7” gang who escaped from a prison in December 2000 and then committed numerous robberies, including one in which they shot the officer 11 times, killing him. J. Stephen Cooper said prosecutors did not have any information showing that his client was one of the shooters. “He didn’t do anything violent or prepare or encourage anybody else to do anything violent,” Cooper said.

VENEZUELA

Maduro leaves to meet Putin

President Nicolas Maduro late on Monday set off to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the socialist leader announced. “I’m leaving for Moscow, for a work meeting ... with President Vladimir Putin,” he said in a brief speech in front of the presidential airplane. Maduro was setting out on the road after hosting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Caracas. The meeting with Putin would let Maduro “close the year 2018 with a flourish, in terms of strategic relations that said.