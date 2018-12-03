Agencies

ISRAEL

Netanyahus’ woes grow

Police yesterday recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, on bribery and other charges, the third such recommendation against the prime minister in recent months. The attorney general must now decide whether to bring indictments in the case, which centers on regulatory benefits allegedly granted to telecommunications firm Bezeq in exchange for positive coverage from a related media company. Netanyahu immediately rejected the accusations against him and his wife, saying “these recommendations were determined and leaked even before the investigations began.” He said he was confident that “the relevant authorities, after examining the issue, will reach the same conclusion: that there was nothing because there is nothing.” Police said there was evidence to charge him with bribery, fraud, breach of trust and unlawful acceptance, and his wife with of bribery fraud, breach of trust and obstruction of evidence.

UNITED STATES

Admiral dies in Bahrain

Vice Admiral Scott Stearney, who led the US Navy operations in the Middle East, was found dead on Saturday in Bahrain, the navy said, adding that foul play was not suspected. “This is devastating news for the Stearney family, for the team at Fifth Fleet and for the entire navy,” Admiral John Richardson, chief of naval operations, said in a statement. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Bahraini Ministry of the Interior were cooperating on the investigation, he said.

WEST BANK

Bethlehem tree lit

Thousands of Christian faithful and dignitaries on Saturday attended the lighting of a giant Christmas tree outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the West Bank. Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and Father Francesco Patton, a top official with the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, were among the officials at the ceremony. A fireworks display and festivities accompanied the annual ceremony at the Manger Square.

LEBANON

Tensions rise over politician

A stand-off between Prime Minister Saad Hariri and a pro-Syrian politician escalated on Saturday when shots were fired as police sought to bring the politician in for questioning over accusations of stirring strife. Tensions have escalated since a video emerged of Druze politician Wiam Wahhab making obscene personal insults that many took to refer to Hariri and his father, Rafik, who was killed in 2005. Hariri’s allies filed a legal complaint accusing Wahhab of “stirring strife and risking civil peace.” Wahhab was quoted by news organization LBC International as saying one person was wounded in what he described as a clash. “I was subjected today to an attempted assassination and the person who was wounded was meters from me. Let Hariri bear the responsibility of this blood,” he said, adding that the police action could lead to civil war.

UNITED STATES

Marriott urged on passports

Senator Charles Schumer yesterday said that Marriott hotel officials should pay for new passports for guests whose passport numbers were hacked as part of a massive data breach that the company disclosed on Friday. Marriott should immediately notify customers who are at greatest risk of identity theft and pay the US$110 cost of a new US passport if the guests request it, he said.