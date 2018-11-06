Agencies

AFGHANISTAN

Taliban attack checkpoint

The Taliban attacked a checkpoint in Ghazni Province, killing at least 13 soldiers and policemen, a spokesman for the provincial governor said yesterday. Arif Noori said seven soldiers, six policemen and six insurgents were killed, while four soldiers are more than 10 rebels were wounded in the early morning attack. Noori said the checkpoint had just been set up two days ago to cut off a supply route for the Taliban. The Taliban is also demanding the body of an assassin who shot dead a powerful police chief on Oct. 18 in return for the remains of 13 people killed in an army helicopter crash on Oct. 31. Only 12 of the 25 people killed in the crash have been turned over to authorities so far.

MALAYSIA

Ex-Sabah leader indicted

Former chief minister of Sabah Musa Aman was yesterday charged with allegedly receiving bribes for the award of timber concessions. He was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission before being taken to court, where he pleaded not guilty to 35 counts of corruption for allegedly receiving a total of US$63.3 million in Hong Kong and Singapore through proxies between 2004 and 2008 in exchange for timber contracts. He was released on bail and faces up to 20 years in jail for each offense if convicted.

PAKISTAN

Twitter suspends TLP cleric

Twitter on Sunday suspended the account of an ultra-right cleric following inflammatory statements targeting the judiciary, prime minister and military after the acquittal of a Christian woman accused of blasphemy who had spent eight years on death row, the government said. Cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) party blocked off roads in Lahore for three days last week and threatened the Supreme Court judges who acquitted Asia Bibi on Wednesday — urging their cooks and servants to kill them. The TLP condemned the suspension of Rizvi’s account, terming it a “conspiracy by the opponents of the protection of prophethood and Islam.” A second account that was created on Sunday was also suspended soon after.

INDIA

Air quality drops sharply

Air quality in the haze-hit north of the country, including New Delhi, deteriorated sharply yesterday because of unfavorable weather and an increase in smoke from stubble burning in fields across the region. Levels of PM2.5 — fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller — were above 400 in most parts of the capital, and in some places soared above 600. That is nearly 24 times the WHO’s recommended level of 25 micrograms per cubic meter on average over a 24-hour period. Forecasts said worse is to come, as crop residue burning peaks over the next few days, while the Hindu festival of Diwali is to be celebrated tomorrow with celebratory fireworks.

INDIA

Villagers crush tiger

Villagers in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh state crushed a tigress to death with a tractor after she killed a man, forestry officials said yesterday. The villagers had circled around the tigress after it killed a man late on Sunday. Villagers said the tiger had also injured a youth about 10 days ago. The village is in the core zone of the reserve. Killing a tiger in protected areas is illegal, and reserve director Ramesh Pandey said a case under the Wildlife Protection Act would be registered with police against the offenders.