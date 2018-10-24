Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Burmese brass sanctioned

The government yesterday slapped travel and financial sanctions on five top Burmese military officers, accused of overseeing brutal violence against Rohingya Muslims by units under their command, following similar moves by the EU and the US. The country, which has previously provided training for the Burmese army and refrained from imposing sanctions, yesterday responded to a UN report calling for sanctions by targeting four of the men named, as well as one other senior commander. “I have now imposed targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against five Myanmar military officers responsible for human rights violations committed by units under their command,” Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said in a statement.

CHINA

Crews seek trapped miners

Emergency crews are struggling to rescue 18 coal miners trapped underground in Shandong Province following a collapse inside the shaft on Saturday. Three miners were killed by falling rocks in the accident that also destroyed part of a drainage tunnel. State-owned media yesterday showed ambulances standing by at the mine entrance and crews equipped with oxygen tanks heading underground. More than 300 people were working inside the mine at the time of the collapse, and most were successfully lifted to safety. China long had the world’s deadliest coal mines, but it has closed most of the smallest, most dangerous mines.

BANGLADESH

Dissenting publisher charged

A prominent lawyer and newspaper publisher who is tied to the political opposition has been arrested on defamation charges amid concern that the government is acting tough on dissent ahead of national elections, police said yesterday. Detectives arrested Moinul Hosein late on Monday in the capital, said Mahbub Alam, a joint commissioner in the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police. Hosein is the publisher of the English-language New Nation daily. Alam said the warrant issued on Monday involved a television talk show appearance in which Hosein called a journalist “characterless.” The government has executed almost all political party leaders thought to have had a role in killings, arson and rape during the country’s 1971 war of independence against Pakistan.

UNITED STATES

Alleged student-killer sought

Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed a University of Utah student outside of a dormitory on campus, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The female student’s body was found at about 9pm in a car near the medical towers, University of Utah Police Lieutenant Brian Wahlin said. The man and the student had “a previous relationship,” Wahlin added. Dozens of police had the situation under control, Wahlin told the Tribune. “It was really scary to look out the window and see. I saw 15 to 20 police officers right where we’re standing right now,” Tyler Olsen, a student who lives in family housing near the shooting scene, told the Deseret News.

UNITED STATES

Hopefuls crash lottery site

The US Mega Millions lottery Web site crashed on Monday ahead of a record US$1.6 billion drawing to be held yesterday evening. Visitors to the Web site saw an error message after too many users visited the site and it crashed, said a spokeswoman for the Maryland Gaming Commission, which administers the Web site.