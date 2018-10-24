The world’s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

AFP, LONDON

An ancient Greek trading ship dating back more than 2,400 years has been found virtually intact at the bottom of the Black Sea, researchers said yesterday.

The vessel is one of more than 60 shipwrecks identified by the Black Sea Maritime Archeology Project including Roman ships and a 17th-century Cossack raiding fleet.

During the three-year project, researchers used specialist remote deep-water camera systems previously used in offshore oil and gas exploration to map the sea floor.

“A small piece of the vessel has been carbon dated and it is confirmed as the oldest intact shipwreck known to humans,” the project said in a statement.

The ship, which is lying on its side with its mast and rudders intact, was dated back to 400 BC — a time when the Black Sea was a trading hub filled with Greek colonies.

The team said that the vessel, previously only seen in an intact state on the side of ancient Greek pottery, was found at a depth of more than 2,000m.

The water at that depth is oxygen-free, meaning that organic material can be preserved for thousands of years.

“A ship, surviving intact, from the Classical world, lying in over 2km of water, is something that I would never have believed possible,” said Jon Adams, a professor at the University of Southampton and the project’s main investigator.

“This will change our understanding of ancient shipbuilding and seafaring,” he said.