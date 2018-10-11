Bhutan counting the cost of plans for green future

AFP, PUNAKHA, Bhutan

The gentle whirring of the wind turbine speaks volumes of Bhutan’s record as the world’s only carbon negative nation, but major challenges stand in the way of the Himalayan kingdom’s decision to follow a green path over rampant economic expansion.

The mountainous state, holding only its third election on Thursday next week, absorbs three times more carbon dioxide than it emits, thanks mainly to the lush forests covering 72 percent of its land.

Famed as the “last Shangri-La” for using happiness as a measure of success, Switzerland-sized Bhutan has been careful to keep its environment pristine, often by sacrificing profit.

The nation of 800,000 has restricted tourist numbers with a daily fee of US$250 per visitor in high season, helping keep at bay the kind of boom that has ravaged other scenic hotspots.

In May, Bhutan opted out of an India-backed regional road connectivity project mainly over concerns that trucks coming in from other nations would pollute its air.

The constitution stipulates that at least 60 percent of Bhutan must be covered in forest, putting a brake on farming and a potentially lucrative timber industry.

“There was a great temptation to dig into our forest wealth, but we thought of the longer term,” said Dasho Paljor Dorji of the Bhutanese National Environment Commission.

Under its 11th five-year plan, Bhutan aims to reduce “substantially” its forest fuel imports by 2020.

It has just 100 electric cars so far, but wants to increase numbers and plans to introduce a nationwide network of charging stations.

In 2016, it installed its first wind turbines.

A walk through spick and span Thimpu — Asia’s only capital city with no traffic lights — gives a glimpse of Bhutan’s green commitment.

A rare sight in South Asia, heavy road-cleaning vehicles sweep the streets in slow circular motions, while trucks collect organic waste from households.

Just two hours away in Punakha District, earthmovers and bulldozers are chugging away at a hydropower project.

It is one of the 10 the nation aims to build as part of its plan to remain carbon neutral.

All existing and future hydropower projects are financed by its friend and biggest partner India.

Hydropower was also Bhutan’s largest export in 2016, accounting for 32.4 percent of the nation’s total exports and 8 percent of its GDP, according to the Asian Development Bank.

All of the energy currently goes to India, but there are plans to export also to Bangladesh.

However, concerns have been growing over the impact of dams on biodiversity, especially as Bhutan shifts from low-impact “run-of-the-river” dams, which do not require large reservoirs, to larger-scale barriers that do, and being able to afford staying on a green path depends on Bhutan receiving outside funding, something in doubt since US President Donald Trump announced last year that the US would withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Under that accord, wealthy nations agreed to establish an annual US$100 billion fund to help developing nations adapt to a heating planet.

Bhutan is keenly feeling the ravages of climate change, from melting glaciers, changing crop patterns to the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Temperatures have started touching 30°C, alarming locals unused to heat and humidity.

“Even the snowfall pattern has changed. Earlier it would snow for a few days, now it doesn’t even last a day,” Bhutanese Chief Environment Officer Tenzin Wangmo said.