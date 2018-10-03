AP

JAPAN

Abe reshuffles Cabinet

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday reshuffled his Cabinet, retaining key diplomatic and economic posts as the nation tackles tough trade talks with the US. The reshuffle, Abe’s fourth since taking office in 2012, kept Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono, Minister of Finance Taro Aso, Minister of State for Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko — core members of his government who have worked on tough negotiations on trade and other issues with their US counterparts. For minister of defense, Abe appointed Takeshi Iwaya, a ruling party national security expert who is expected to follow the ongoing policy seeking a greater military role. Abe renewed more than half of the 19 Cabinet members and added some of his confidants to help his push for a constitutional revision, although hurdles remain high.

ITALY

Helpful mayor arrested

The mayor of a small town in Calabria who has become a symbol for welcoming migrants has been placed under house arrest for allegedly aiding illegal immigration. Financial police arrested Riace Mayor Domenico Lucano early yesterday as part of an investigation that news agency ANSA reported was spurred by the allocation of government funds for refugees and asylum seekers. Sky TG24 reported that accusations include organizing marriages of convenience so immigrants could remain legally. Lucano gained fame for welcoming migrants, hundreds of whom have settled in the small town of fewer than 2,000 inhabitants.

PHILIPPINES

Mayor, two others killed

Gunmen have killed a town mayor and two other people, and wounded the vice mayor in the latest brazen attack on local officials, police said yesterday. Alexander Buquing, mayor of Sudipen in La Union province, his driver and a police officer were killed on Monday night. A senator called for an investigation on the killings of several mayors. The vice mayor, who is also Buquing’s wife, was not hit, but was injured in the attack that occurred while the group was heading home. National police spokesman Chief Superintendent Benigno Durana said investigators were trying to determine the motive and identify the attackers.

PAKISTAN

Court clears assets sales

A court has ruled to allow Punjab’s provincial government to auction off assets of former minister of finance Ishaq Dar, who is hiding from the law and has failed to answer repeated court summons. Dar faces charges of concealing financial assets at home and abroad. He has been reportedly staying in London for more than a year. Judge Mohammed Bashir of the anti-graft tribunal yesterday ruled that the Punjab government can keep in its possession all Dar’s seized assets. The Supreme Court last year ruled that Dar possessed more than 830 million rupees (US$6.73 million) in assets, far more than his declared sources of income.

TURKEY

Laundering suspects nabbed

Anadolu Agency reported that prosecutors yesterday issued detention warrants against 417 people suspected of illegally transferring 2.5 billion Turkish lira (US$414.49 million) to thousands of bank accounts abroad. It said that 216 money-laundering suspects were detained in raids conducted in about 40 provinces. The suspects had received commissions for transferring money to 28,088 banks accounts abroad, most of which belonged to Iranians based in the US, it said.