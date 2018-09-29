Israel says Iran has new nuclear site

AP, UNITED NATIONS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said he was “disclosing for the first time that Iran has another secret facility in Tehran, a secret atomic warehouse for storing massive amounts of equipment and materiel from Iran’s secret nuclear weapons programme.”

Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly that Iran cannot be trusted and poses a massive threat to international security.

Netanyahu’s presentation, in which he used props, marked the latest in a run of accusations about Iran’s nuclear program as he ratchets up his campaign against the 2015 global accord that is meant to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

He said UN nuclear inspectors should examine the “secret atomic warehouse.”

Showing a map and photograph of the site, he said Iran concealed “massive amounts of equipment and material” in a facility near a rug-cleaning plant in Turquzabad District.

He said Iranian officials cleared out some radioactive material in recent weeks and secretly released it around Tehran.

“You have to ask yourself a question: Why did Iran keep a secret atomic archive and a secret atomic warehouse?” he asked. “What Iran hides, Israel will find.”

He said Israel shared the information with the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and urged it to inspect the site. Netanyahu made a similar accusation in May, saying Israeli agents spirited away a “half ton” of documents regarding Iran’s nuclear program from a facility in Tehran’s Shourabad neighborhood.

Iran has not acknowledged the alleged seizure.

US President Donald Trump cited that announcement when he withdrew the US from the nuclear accord soon afterward.

That agreement came after years of Western sanctions over Iran’s contested atomic program. The deal saw Iran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Iran long has denied seeking atomic weapons.

In the 1990s, Iran expanded its nuclear program and “may have received design information” for a bomb and researched explosive detonators, the IAEA said.

By 2002, Western intelligence services and an Iranian opposition group revealed a covert nuclear site at the central city of Natanz.

The IAEA has said there was “no credible” evidence of Iran seeking a nuclear explosive device after 2009.

Israel, which considers Iran to be its biggest threat, has sought repeatedly to undercut the 2015 nuclear deal, despite the UN repeatedly confirming Iran abides by its terms.

Since Trump’s decision to withdraw from the accord, Iran’s already-anemic economic has seen a drastic devaluation of its rial currency. While the rial in May traded at about 62,000 to the US dollar, on Thursday it traded at about 177,000 to US$1.

Netanyahu urged European signatories to join Trump in abandoning the deal and halting trade with Iran.

“Does anyone seriously believe that flooding Iran’s theocracy with weapons and cash will curb its appetite for aggression?” Netanyahu asked.

“Europeans and others are appeasing Iran by trying to help it bypass” new US sanctions, he said. “Have these European leaders learned nothing from history? Will they ever wake up?”

It was a reference to then-British prime minister Neville Chamberlain’s agreement handing Hitler the Sudetenland ahead of World War II, a move seen as Europe appeasing the Nazis at Jews’ expense.