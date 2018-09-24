Immigrants who use US benefits to be restricted

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Saturday said it would propose making it harder for foreigners to come to the US or remain there if they have received or are likely to receive public benefits such as food aid, public housing or Medicaid.

The proposed regulation from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would expand immigration officers’ ability to deny visas or legal permanent residency to aspiring immigrants if they have received a range of taxpayer-funded benefits to which they are legally entitled, such as Medicaid, the Medicare Part D low-income subsidy, Section 8 housing vouchers and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is commonly known as food stamps.

US immigration law has long required officials to exclude a person likely to become a “public charge” from permanent residence.

However, US guidelines in place for nearly two decades narrowly define “public charge” to be a person “primarily dependent on the government for subsistence,” either through direct cash assistance or government-funded long-term care.

The Trump administration’s proposal is a sharp departure from current guidelines, which have been in place since 1999 and specifically bar authorities from considering such non-cash benefits in deciding a person’s eligibility to immigrate to the US or stay in the country.

The changes would apply to those seeking visas or legal permanent residency, but not people applying for US citizenship.

“Under long-standing federal law, those seeking to immigrate to the United States must show they can support themselves financially,” US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said in a statement. “This proposed rule will implement a law passed by Congress intended to promote immigrant self-sufficiency and protect finite resources by ensuring that they are not likely to become burdens on American taxpayers.”

If a foreigner is receiving one or more of the public benefits laid out in the proposal when they apply for a visa or residency, that would be a heavily weighed negative factor in their determining their eligibility to come to or remain in the US.

If an immigrant is deemed inadmissible because of the new rule, they might be eligible to post a bond, no less than US$10,000, to come into the US.

The overhaul is part of Trump’s efforts to limit legal and illegal immigration, an issue he highlighted during the 2016 presidential campaign and that has become an important topic in this year’s congressional elections.

The proposed regulation, which does not need to be approved by Congress, is to be published in the Federal Register in the coming weeks, officials said, the first step toward final adoption.

The public has 60 days to comment on the proposal and the agency must consider all submitted comments and could change the regulation before the final version is adopted, likely not for at least several months.

The proposal would affect more than 382,000 people per year who obtain permanent residence while already in the US, DHS said.

In addition, hundreds of thousands of people living abroad obtain US permanent residence each year through the US Department of State, which would likely change its own regulations to match those of DHS when the proposal becomes final.

Immigrant advocates have criticized the administration’s plan, saying that it is an effort to cut legal immigration without going through Congress to change US law.